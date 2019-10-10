Forex Today: hopes on Brexit and the trade war front

Here is what you need to know Friday, October 11th:
- US-China trade talks began Thursday, with the market optimistic about it. Both parts seem ready to grant a few concessions to achieve a deal. US President Trump will meet Chinese Vice Premier Liu He on Friday to keep discussing further backing the dominant risk-on mood.
- PM Boris Johnson and his Irish counterpart, Leo Varadkar, had a three-hour meeting, after which, they released a statement indicating that there is a pathway to a Brexit deal, and announcing EU-UK talks will resume this Friday. The Pound soared with the news to its highest for this week.
- Safe-haven assets came under pressure, with US Treasury yields bouncing some 10bs points on average. Gold lost the 1,500 threshold, USD/JPY neared 108.00.
- Crude oil prices extended their recovery on the back of equities’ bounce, and despite the OPEC announced that it lowered 2019 global oil demand growth forecast to 0.98 million barrels per day.
- Cryptocurrencies consolidated Wednesday´s gains, failed to trigger relevant moves.
EUR/USD struggles with critical Fibonacci resistance
The EUR/USD pair is trading just shy of the 61.8% retracement of its September decline, underpinned by the ruling positive mood, yet unable to post some solid gains amid local slowing growth.
GBP/USD soars past 1.2400 on renewed Brexit hopes
The GBP/USD pair extended its advance to fresh weekly highs in the 1.2450 region, following Irish PM Varadkar saying that he now believes it’s possible to reach a deal before October 31st.
USD/JPY jumps toward 108.00 on optimism about trade talks
The USD/JPY pair jumped toward 108.00 on the back of optimism regarding high-level trade talks between US and Chinese officials.
Gold bulls tiring on the 1500 handle as trade talk sentiment flips positive
The price of Gold has been capped ahead of the key $1,520 target on a reverse in sentiment surrounding trade talks.
Altcoin season? Some Altcoins will never see the Moon
The Swiss financial industry is at the forefront of the Blockchain revolution. The top 10 altcoins by capitalization are on the hunt for King Bitcoin. Bitwise announces that it will continue pursuing its ETF project despite the SEC’s rejection.