Forex Today: Gold recovers on US stimulus hopes, dollar off the highs, Brexit, vaccine news eyed

Here is what you need to know on Tuesday, December 15:
The dollar is stable after gaining late on Monday amid a minor drop in markets. Investors still await a US fiscal deal after Joe Biden was formally nominated President while intense Brexit talks continue. Lockdowns and vaccine developments are eyed.
US fiscal stimulus: US Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnel said it is time to find consensus on COVID-19 relief He has so far been reluctant to move. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi told Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin that the remaining issues could be resolved quickly. The optimism helped gold come off the lows. The Electoral College formalized President-elect Joe Biden's victory in a smooth process.
Brexit: Intense deliberations continue in Brussels with cautious optimism expressed from both sides. Chief EU Negotiator Michel Barnier reportedly told envoys that there is a "narrow path" to reach a deal. The transition period expires in 16 days and GBP/USD is trading off the highs seen on Monday.
London enters Tier 3 lockdown restrictions amid growing infections and concerns about a new, more contagious strain of coronavirus. According to Health Secretary Matt Hancock, there is no evidence that this variant is more deadly or vaccine-resistant. UK jobs figures are set to show an increase in unemployment:
See UK Jobs Preview: Data set to reflect reality, potentially pounding the pound
Europe locking down: Germany enters a hard holiday shuttering on Wednesday and neighbors Czechia and the Netherlands are also tightening their screws while Italy is also considering measures to curb the spread of the disease.
AUD/USD has been standing out with a drop, following reports that China would ban Australian coal. The Reserve Bank of Australia's meeting minutes showed that the RBA has an open door to more bond-buying in 2021.
Chinese Retail Sales and Industrial Production accelerated their gains in November, showing resilience on the global scene. It is set to be the sole major economy to grow in 2020.
Investors await the Federal Reserve's final rate decision of the year, with chances of imminent new stimulus low despite weak jobs figures. US industrial output and the Empire State Manufacturing Index are on the docket on Tuesday.
See Fed Preview: How a dose of economic Christmas cheer could spoil the market mood
Oil prices remain elevated despite a ramp-up in Libyan production with WTI holding above $46. Cryptocurrencies have stabilized with Bitcoin consolidating above $19,000.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
GBP/USD jumps beyond 1.34 amid Brexit optimism
GBP/USD is trading around 1.3450 amid chatter of an imminent trade deal between the EU and the UK. London’s lockdown and mixed UK employment figures cap.
EUR/USD bounces off the lows amid fresh vaccine optimism
EUR/USD is trading closer to 1.2150 after dipping earlier. The FDA is nearing approval of the Moderna vaccine and the European regulator brought forward its process to approve the Pfizer jab to Monday. Brexit and US stimulus headlines are eyed.
XAU/USD jumps to multi-day tops, around $1855 region
Gold built on its intraday positive move and shot to near one-week tops, around the $1855 region during the early North American session.
Big events this week, what does it mean for FX?
The last full trading week for 2020 will be a busy one. There are four central bank meetings, December PMIs, employment and consumer spending reports from many countries on the calendar. With that in mind, the main focus will still be on the US dollar.
WTI battles $47 after IEA lowers 2020 global demand forecast by 50K bpd
In the latest monthly oil market report, the International Energy Agency (IEA) revised down its global demand forecast by 50,000 barrels per day (bpd). WTI failed to react to the downward revision to the demand outlook, keeping its range around the $47 mark, almost unchanged on the day.