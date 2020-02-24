Forex Today: Global coronavirus contagion spooks Asia, Gold renews 7-year high; German IFO eyed

A massive risk-aversion wave gripped Asia starting out a new week on Monday, as investors witnessed sharp moves across the financial markets amid heightening fears over global coronavirus contagion. Weekend reports cited a surge in the new coronavirus cases in South Korea, Iran and Italy that intensified worries that the infectious disease looks more like a pandemic.
However, the latest stats from China’s National Health Commission, reporting a decline in the new coronavirus cases in both mainland and Hubei province somewhat curbed the risk-off flows but failed to ease the nerves.
A flight to safety drove gold prices to the highest levels in seven years at $1681, as the US and European equity futures slumped 2% in tandem with the Asian stocks. Oil prices gapped down and traded with nearly 2.5% loss.
Within the G10 currency markets, the US dollar jumped back on the bids across its main peers amid increased haven demand, having faded the recovery momentum in both the EUR/USD pair and cable. EUR/USD headed back towards 1.0800 while GBP/USD extended losses below 1.2950.
Among the Asia-pac currencies, USD/JPY filled in the bearish opening gap but remained modestly flat around the midpoint of the 111 handle amid thin trading, with Japanese traders away on a national holiday. The Antipodeans incurred sizeable losses amid a sell-off in the Emerging Markets (EM) currencies, as the Aussie renewed an 11-year low at 0.6583 while the Kiwi consolidated the gap down to near a four-month low on 0.6300 reached last week.
Main Topics in Asia
Japanese Finance Minister Taro Aso: No comment on yen’s recent weakness
G20 Summary: Top economies coordinated response to the coronavirus outbreak
The next fortnight will see UK PM Johnson kick start the trade talks with the EU and US – The Telegraph
S&P 500 futures slide as Gold gains on virus concerns
S. Korea reports 161 more confirmed coronavirus cases, 7th death on Monday
USD/KRW rises to six-month high as coronavirus spreads into South Korea
NZ PM Arden: China travel restrictions to remain in place for another eight days
China’s NHC reports 409 new cases in mainland from coronavirus outbreak as on Feb 23
PBOC’s Chen: Will pledge “dynamic adjustment” of RRR policies
Official: Bank Indonesia intervenes to curb capital outflows amid coronavirus spread
EU’s Gentiloni: There is no need to panic as coronavirus outbreak hits Italy
French FinMin Le Maire: No global digital tax by end-2020 would mean digital tax chaos
Key Focus Ahead
With the coronavirus updates likely continue to dominate the broader market sentiment, the German IFO Business Survey for February will also grab some attention, as a lead indicator for the recession-battling economy. The indicators are likely to show some improvement this month and could refuel the corrective bounce in EUR/USD.
Next of relevance remains the Canadian Wholesale Sales data among a couple of regional economic news from the US. Markets will continue to watch out for any fresh updates on Brexit-related developments.
EUR/USD trades below 200-HMA as Coronavirus grips Italy
The selling interest around the single currency is looking to gather steam amid reports stating a rise in the number of coronavirus cases in the north of Italy. The bulls need a better-than-expected German IFO reading to scale back expectations for recession.
GBP/USD stays below 1.3000 as the EU, UK give final touches to Brexit deal
GBP/USD remains on the back foot near 1.2950 heading into the London open. The UK seeks to avoid Irish Sea checks on goods, employers urged UK PM Johnson. The EU leaders push for “level playing field” but stay divided. Coronavirus, UK-US trade deal also weigh on the pair.
Gold at 7-year high on virus fears
Gold spiked higher this morning with safe-haven demand intensifying as the global spread of CoVid-19 continues. It’s a relatively sparse data calendar to start the week, with the highlight being the German IFO surveys for February.
How Coronavirus could impact the Indian economy and financial markets
While the disease may not have impacted the country directly as much, the domestic economy which is just about showing some nascent signs of recovery may not escape unscathed.
|
GMT
|
Event
|
Vol.
|
Actual
|
Consensus
|
Previous
|Saturday, Feb 22
|24h
|
|
|
|
|24h
|
|
|
|
|Sunday, Feb 23
|21:45
|
|
0.7%
|
|
1.7% Revised from 1.6%
|21:45
|
|
0.5%
|
|
1.9% Revised from 1.8%
|Monday, Feb 24
|n/a
|
|
|
|
5.4%
|n/a
|
|
|
|
6.9%
|n/a
|
|
|
|
8%
|02:00
|
|
3.7%
|
5.1%
|
3.5% Revised from 3.4%
|24h
|
BRL Carnival
|
|
|
|
|05:00
|
|
0.8
|
0.7
|
0.8
|07:00
|
|
|
|
104.1
|07:00
|
|
|
|
75.5%
|07:00
|
|
|
|
-0.6%
|08:00
|
TRY Foreign Arrivals
|
|
|
|
10.11%
|08:00
|
|
|
0.4%
|
0.1%
|08:00
|
|
|
1.6%
|
2.1%
|09:00
|
|
|
93.3
|
92.9
|09:00
|
|
|
99.0
|
99.1
|09:00
|
|
|
96.0
|
95.9
|09:30
|
|
|
|
46.815K
|12:00
|
|
|
0.09%
|
0.27%
|12:00
|
|
|
0.21%
|
0.20%
|13:00
|
|
|
8.8%
|
8.3%
|13:30
|
|
|
-0.92
|
-0.35
|13:30
|
|
|
0.8%
|
-1.2%
|14:00
|
|
|
0.25%
|
0.25%
|15:30
|
|
|
11.8
|
-0.2
|16:30
|
|
|
|
1.545%
|16:30
|
|
|
|
1.51%
|21:00
|
|
|
112.2
|
104.2
|23:50
|
|
|
2.1%
|
2.1%
|Tuesday, Feb 25
|24h
|
BRL Carnival
|
|
|
|
|05:00
|
|
|
|
6.7%
|05:00
|
JPY Coincident Index
|
|
|
94.7
|
94.7
|05:00
|
|
|
91.6
|
91.6
|07:00
|
|
|
0%
|
0%
|07:00
|
|
|
|
0.4%
|07:00
|
|
|
0.3%
|
0.3%
|07:45
|
EUR Business Climate
|
|
|
101
|
100
|08:00
|
|
|
|
0.3%
|08:00
|
|
|
|
-2.1%
|09:00
|
|
|
5.5%
|
5.2%
|n/a
|
|
|
|
0.5%
|11:00
|
|
|
3%
|
0%
|12:00
|
|
|
-0.3%
|
-0.3%
|12:00
|
|
|
0%
|
0%
|12:30
|
BRL Current Account
|
|
|
|
$-5.691B
|13:00
|
|
|
0.9%
|
0.9%
|13:30
|
|
|
|
€-284B
|13:55
|
|
|
|
-0.2%
|13:55
|
|
|
|
5.7%
|14:00
|
|
|
2.4%
|
2.6%
|14:00
|
|
|
0.3%
|
0.2%
|15:00
|
|
|
|
|15:00
|
|
|
13
|
20
|15:00
|
|
|
|
0.7%
|15:00
|
|
|
|
$2.013M
|16:30
|
|
|
|
1.49%
|17:45
|
|
|
|
|18:00
|
|
|
|
1.44%
|20:00
|
|
|
|
|21:00
|
|
|
77
|
79
|21:30
|
|
|
|
4.2M
|Wednesday, Feb 26
|00:30
|
|
|
-1.0%
|
-0.4%
|05:00
|
|
|
-4.7%
|
-0.7%
|05:00
|
|
|
-2.1%
|
4.1%
|06:00
|
|
|
|
-0.8%
|06:00
|
|
|
|
1.3%
|06:00
|
|
|
|
-0.5%
|07:00
|
|
|
|
4%
|07:45
|
|
|
103
|
104
|08:00
|
|
|
|
13.9%
|08:30
|
|
|
|
-3.2%
|08:30
|
|
|
|
-2.9%
|09:00
|
|
|
|
€5.77B
|09:00
|
|
|
|
49.2
|11:30
|
INR M3 Money Supply
|
|
|
10.0%
|
10.2%
|12:00
|
|
|
|
-6.4%
|12:00
|
|
|
0.9%
|
2.1%
|12:00
|
|
|
-0.3%
|
1.7%
|15:00
|
|
|
0.708M
|
0.694M
|15:00
|
|
|
-1.5%
|
-0.4%
|15:30
|
|
|
|
0.414M
|18:00
|
|
|
|
1.448%
|21:45
|
|
|
|
$-4.31B
|21:45
|
NZD Exports
|
|
|
|
$5.54B
|21:45
|
NZD Imports
|
|
|
|
$5B
|21:45
|
|
|
|
$547M
|Thursday, Feb 27
|00:00
|
|
|
24.7%
|
17.2%
|00:00
|
|
|
-7.9
|
-13.2
|00:30
|
|
|
-0.1%
|
-0.2%
|01:00
|
|
|
1.25%
|
1.25%
|01:30
|
|
|
|
|05:00
|
|
|
|
|06:00
|
|
|
|
-8
|06:00
|
|
|
|
-4.6
|07:00
|
|
|
|
97.1
|07:00
|
|
|
|
-9
|07:00
|
|
|
0.1%
|
0.5%
|07:00
|
|
|
2.2%
|
1.9%
|07:00
|
NOK Retail Sales
|
|
|
-0.6%
|
-2.0%
|08:00
|
|
|
-0.1%
|
-1.0%
|08:00
|
|
|
1.1%
|
1.1%
|08:00
|
EUR HICP (MoM)
|
|
|
-0.1%
|
-1.4%
|08:00
|
EUR HICP (YoY)
|
|
|
1.1%
|
1.1%
|08:00
|
|
|
|
3.3%
|08:00
|
|
|
98.2
|
92.6
|08:30
|
|
|
-0.9%
|
0.5%
|08:30
|
|
|
1.8%
|
3.4%
|08:30
|
|
|
0.7%
|
1.3%
|08:30
|
|
|
0.0%
|
-0.5%
|08:30
|
|
|
5.8B
|
0.3B
|09:00
|
|
|
99.7
|
99.9
|09:00
|
|
|
113.5
|
111.8
|09:00
|
|
|
|
-0.7%
|09:00
|
|
|
|
1.7%
|09:00
|
|
|
5.5%
|
5.0%
|09:00
|
|
|
|
5.4%
|09:00
|
|
|
3.7%
|
3.7%
|09:30
|
|
|
|
0.2%
|09:30
|
|
|
|
3.4%
|09:30
|
|
|
|
-7.8
|09:30
|
|
|
|
2.2
|10:00
|
|
|
-7.8
|
-7.3
|10:00
|
EUR Business Climate
|
|
|
-0.24
|
-0.23
|10:00
|
|
|
101.5
|
102.8
|10:00
|
|
|
-6.6
|
-6.6
|10:00
|
|
|
10.8
|
11.0
|10:30
|
|
|
|
0.94%
|10:30
|
EUR 5-y Bond Auction
|
|
|
|
0.31%
|10:30
|
|
|
|
0.6%
|10:30
|
|
|
|
1.41%
|11:00
|
|
|
|
0.48%
|12:00
|
MXN Jobless Rate s.a
|
|
|
3.3%
|
3.1%
|12:00
|
MXN Jobless Rate
|
|
|
3.5%
|
2.9%
|13:00
|
|
|
|
$562.4B
|13:30
|
|
|
1.709M
|
1.726M
|13:30
|
|
|
|
209K
|13:30
|
|
|
|
210K
|13:30
|
|
|
2.1%
|
2.1%
|13:30
|
|
|
1.7%
|
1.5%
|13:30
|
|
|
1.3%
|
1.3%
|13:30
|
|
|
1.6%
|
1.6%
|13:30
|
|
|
-0.1%
|
-0.8% Revised from -0.9%
|13:30
|
|
|
-1.5%
|
2.4%
|13:30
|
|
|
1.3%
|
-2.4% Revised from -2.5%
|13:30
|
|
|
0.2%
|
-0.1%
|13:30
|
|
|
|
-38.43B
|13:30
|
|
|
|
-13.5B
|13:30
|
CAD Current Account
|
|
|
-9.00B
|
-9.86B
|15:00
|
|
|
8.3%
|
4.6%
|15:00
|
|
|
2.0%
|
-4.9%
|15:30
|
|
|
|
-151B
|16:00
|
|
|
-5
|
-4
|16:30
|
|
|
|
1.575%
|16:30
|
|
|
|
|18:00
|
|
|
|
1.57%
|21:00
|
|
|
|
122.7
|21:45
|
|
|
|
2.21M
|23:00
|
|
|
-1.5%
|
4.2%
|23:00
|
|
|
0.6%
|
-0.1%
|23:00
|
|
|
0.4%
|
3.5%
|23:30
|
|
|
0.8%
|
0.6%
|23:30
|
|
|
0.9%
|
0.9%
|23:30
|
|
|
0.6%
|
0.7%
|23:30
|
|
|
1.57
|
1.57
|23:30
|
|
|
2.2%
|
2.2%
|23:50
|
|
|
0.4%
|
1.2%
|23:50
|
|
|
-9.5%
|
-3.1%
|23:50
|
|
|
|
¥-214.4B
|23:50
|
|
|
|
¥1,420.5B
|23:50
|
|
|
-1.1%
|
-2.6%
|23:50
|
|
|
2.4%
|
0.2%
|23:50
|
|
|
-3.3%
|
-3.0%
|Friday, Feb 28
|00:01
|
|
|
-8
|
-9
|00:01
|
|
|
|
-0.3%
|00:01
|
|
|
|
85.5
|00:30
|
|
|
|
2.4%
|00:30
|
|
|
0.2%
|
0.2%
|05:00
|
|
|
-6.1%
|
-7.9%
|05:00
|
|
|
|
21.4%
|05:00
|
|
|
|
0.852M
|06:00
|
|
|
5.56%
|
6.14%
|06:00
|
|
|
4.26%
|
6.19%
|06:00
|
|
|
|
2.2%
|06:00
|
|
|
|
0.7%
|07:00
|
|
|
0.2%
|
0.2%
|07:00
|
|
|
1.2%
|
-0.7%
|07:00
|
TRY Trade Balance
|
|
|
|
-4.33B
|07:00
|
|
|
|
3.1%
|07:00
|
|
|
|
2.3%
|07:00
|
|
|
|
0.4%
|07:00
|
NOK Credit Indicator
|
|
|
|
5.1%
|07:30
|
|
|
0.3%
|
0.1%
|07:45
|
|
|
0.1%
|
0.0%
|07:45
|
|
|
0.0%
|
-0.5%
|07:45
|
|
|
1.6%
|
1.7%
|07:45
|
|
|
0.3%
|
-0.3%
|07:45
|
|
|
-0.1%
|
-0.1%
|08:00
|
|
|
|
-0.4%
|08:00
|
|
|
|
0%
|08:00
|
|
|
|
4.5%
|08:00
|
|
|
97.0
|
100.1
|08:30
|
|
|
2.0%
|
1.6%
|08:30
|
|
|
0.0%
|
0.3%
|08:55
|
|
|
5%
|
5%
|08:55
|
|
|
-3K
|
-2K
|09:00
|
|
|
|
3.1%
|09:00
|
|
|
€7.27B
|
€3.35B
|09:00
|
|
|
|
-0.7%
|09:00
|
|
|
|
-0.1%
|09:00
|
|
|
2.3%
|
2.4%
|09:00
|
|
|
|
75.67K
|09:30
|
|
|
|
0.8%
|09:30
|
|
|
|
-0.8%
|10:00
|
|
|
|
|10:00
|
|
|
0.4%
|
0.4%
|10:00
|
|
|
0.0%
|
0.1%
|10:00
|
|
|
0.0%
|
-1.8%
|10:00
|
|
|
0.5%
|
0.5%
|10:00
|
|
|
|
3.1%
|10:00
|
|
|
|
4.7%
|10:00
|
|
|
|
9,317.25B
|11:00
|
|
|
|
7%
|11:00
|
|
|
|
2.2%
|11:00
|
|
|
|
0.6%
|11:00
|
|
|
|
3.6%
|11:00
|
|
|
|
5.8%
|11:30
|
INR Bank Loan Growth
|
|
|
|
7.1%
|11:30
|
|
|
|
1.3%
|11:30
|
INR FX Reserves, USD
|
|
|
|
$476.09B
|12:00
|
|
|
11%
|
11%
|12:00
|
|
|
|
3.2%
|12:00
|
MXN Trade Balance, $
|
|
|
$-2.472B
|
$3.068B
|12:00
|
|
|
$0.385B
|
$1.283B
|12:00
|
|
|
|
14.85B
|12:00
|
|
|
|
4.5%
|13:00
|
|
|
0.3%
|
-0.6%
|13:00
|
|
|
1.5%
|
1.6%
|13:00
|
|
|
0.4%
|
-0.8%
|13:00
|
|
|
1.7%
|
1.7%
|13:30
|
|
|
|
1.6%
|13:30
|
|
|
0.2%
|
0.2%
|13:30
|
|
|
0.3%
|
0.2%
|13:30
|
|
|
|
0.3%
|13:30
|
|
|
|
0.3%
|13:30
|
|
|
1.7%
|
1.6%
|13:30
|
|
|
|
-0.2%
|13:30
|
|
|
|
$-68.67B Revised from $-68.33B
|13:30
|
|
|
|
0.1%
|13:30
|
|
|
|
2.8%
|13:30
|
|
|
0.2%
|
1.3%
|14:45
|
|
|
45.3
|
42.9
|15:00
|
|
|
100.9
|
100.9
|15:00
|
|
|
|
9.5%
|18:00
|
|
|
|
679
|20:30
|
|
|
|
$29.8K
|20:30
|
|
|
|
411.8K
|20:30
|
|
|
|
$353.6K
|20:30
|
|
|
|
£29.3K
|20:30
|
|
|
|
¥-27.2K
|20:30
|
|
|
|
€-91.5K
|20:30
|
|
|
|
$-37.5K
|21:00
|
|
|
|
1.75%
|21:00
|
COP Interest rate
|
|
|
4.25%
|
4.25%
|22:00
|
|
|
|
-231.18B
|Saturday, Feb 29
|01:00
|
|
|
|
54.1
|01:00
|
|
|
45
|
50
|02:00
|
|
|
|
1%
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD trades below 200-HMA as Coronavirus grips Italy
The selling interest around the single currency is looking to gather steam amid reports stating a rise in the number of coronavirus cases in the north of Italy. The bulls need a better-than-expected German IFO reading to scale back expectations for recession.
GBP/USD stays below 1.3000 as the EU, UK give final touches to Brexit deal
GBP/USD remains on the back foot near 1.2950 heading into the London open. The UK seeks to avoid Irish Sea checks on goods, employers urged UK PM Johnson. The EU leaders push for “level playing field” but stay divided. Coronavirus, UK-US trade deal also weigh on the pair.
Forex Today: Global coronavirus contagion spooks Asia, Gold renews 7-year high; German IFO eyed
A massive risk-aversion wave gripped Asia starting out a new week on Monday, as investors witnessed sharp moves across the financial markets amid heightening fears over global coronavirus contagion. A flight to safety drove gold prices to the highest levels in seven years at $1681.
Gold: All eyes on $1696 amid bullish MACD
Gold prices remain positive above March 2013 top. The year 2013 high and late-2012 tops will be on the bull’s radar for now. Overbought RSI can trigger intermediate pullbacks but major sellers will stay away unless prices dip below September 2019 peak.
FXStreet launches Real-Time Trading Signals
FXStreet Signals offers access to explanatory live webinars, real-time notifications when signals are triggered and exclusive membership to the company’s Telegram group, where users get direct guidance by our analysts and get room to discuss and interact.