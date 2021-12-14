Forex Today: Get ready to rock with the Fed

What you need to know on Wednesday, December 15:
The greenback is up against most of its major rivals, rising during US trading hours on the back of higher yields and weaker stocks. The US published November PPI, which jumped to a record of 9.6% YoY, much higher than the previous 8.6%, while the core reading jumped from 6.8% to 7.7%. The news spurred risk aversion ahead of the US Federal Reserve monetary policy decision on Wednesday.
Some positive news from the pandemic front helped high-yielding currencies to advance during the European session. Pfizer-BioNTench reported that two shots of its vaccine provide 70% protection against Omicron hospitalization and 33% protection against infection. So far, only the UK reported one death related to the newly discovered variant. Pfizer also reported that its experimental COVID-19 pill, Paxlovid, appears to be effective against Omicron and the previous variants.
The EUR/USD pair is down to a fresh weekly low of 1.1256, trading nearby heading into the Asian opening. The GBP/USD pair posted modest gains, helped by upbeat UK employment figures. The UK Office for National Statistics reported that the number of people claiming unemployment-related benefits declined by 49.8K in November. Adding to this, the ILO Unemployment Rate edged lower to 4.2% during the three months to October.
Commodity-linked currencies extended their weekly declines, with AUD/USD struggling around 0.7100 and USD/CAD up to 1.2850. The dollar posted modest gains against safe-haven CHF and JPY.
The US Federal Reserve will announce its decision on monetary policy. The central bank will also offer fresh updates on inflation and growth forecasts and a dot-plot which may hint at a sooner rate hike. Additionally, Chief Powell is anticipated to announce a faster pace of tapering, although it’s unclear on whether to which extent in the middle of the Omicron outbreak.
Gold fell, now trading around $1,772 a troy ounce, while crude oil prices also shed ground, with WTI trading at around $70.40 a barrel.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
