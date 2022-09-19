What you need to take care of on Tuesday, September 20:
The week started in slow motion amid a scarce macroeconomic calendar, a holiday in the UK, and multiple central banks’ announcements scheduled for later in the week.
The dollar appreciated throughout the first half of the day but gave up in the American session, ending the day with modest losses against most of its major rivals. The currency moved alongside the markets’ sentiment, the latter set by equities. Asian and European indexes closed in the red, but Wall Street shrugged off the negative tone and trimmed most of its early losses.
Financial markets will likely remain in wait-and-see ahead of central banks’ decisions. This week, over fifteen institutions are set to decide between Wednesday and Thursday, including the US Federal Reserve, the Bank of England, the Bank of Japan, and the Switzerland National Bank. Massive quantitative tightening will be announced in the upcoming days, regardless of the potential effects on economic growth.
Meanwhile, Russia and China agreed to extend their cooperation on defense, focusing on joint exercises and weighing on the market’s mood.
Asian and European indexes closed in the red on Monday, but Wall Street trimmed most of its losses, with major indexes ending the day mixed. US Treasury yields maintained the upward pressure, with the near-term bonds yielding the most.
The EUR/USD pair trades around 1.0020, while GBP/USD hovers around 1.1430. The AUD/USD pair currently trades at 0.6725, while USD/CAD is down to 1.3255. Finally, the USD/JPY pair remained stable and changes hands at 143.20.
Commodities fell at the beginning of the day but finished it flat, with gold trading at $1,674 a troy ounce and WTI at $84.90 a barrel at the end of the American session.
Early on Tuesday, the focus will be on the RBA Meeting Minutes. Market players will be looking for clues on future rate hikes.
AUD/USD firming up above 0.6700
The AUD/USD pair trimmed early losses and trades in the 0.6720 price zone as investors await clues from the Reserve Bank of Australia. The better tone of Wall Street underpinned the aussie.
EURUSD keeps battling parity as the Fed looms
EUR/USD seesaws around 1.0000 in a slow start to the week. Market players are focused on the upcoming US Federal Reserve monetary policy decision, speculating how much growth the central bank would sacrifice to tame inflation.
Gold: No bottom at sight as massive quantitative tightening looms
Gold pared its recovery on Monday and consolidates in the $1,670 price zone. The metal bottomed at $1,654.11 on Friday, its lowest since April 2020. XAUUSD struggles to gain momentum as the cautious mood of speculative interest backs the greenback.
Ethereum Price Prediction: A dangerous knife to catch
ETH could recover a decent amount of losses in the days to come. Ethereum hovers a few dollars above the unbreached 200-week moving average. The volume during the current selloff is relatively sparse. Invalidation of the bearish thesis is a breach below the June 13 swing low at $1,006.
China: Weaker external demand adds to domestic challenges
The economy continues to struggle with 3 strong headwinds: zero-covid policy, property crisis and fading global demand. Chinese stimulus continues to increase and is proves a floor under growth. But it cannot kickstart the economy as long as the cloud of uncertainty over covid remains and the property crisis continues.