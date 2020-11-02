Forex Today: Flight to safety continues ahead of US elections, amid surging covid cases

Here is what you need to know on Monday, November 2:
The safe-haven dollar is rising, gold is stable,while stocks and oil are on the back foot. COVID-19 figures continue rising, triggering a lockdown in the UK. One day ahead of the US elections, tensions remain high and weigh on markets. The US ISM PMI is eyed.
US elections: A flurry of final surveys from various pollsters continued showing Democrat Joe Biden leading over President Donald Trump. The fantic campaigns are focusing on Pennsylvania – the most-likely tipping point state – and neighboring states in the Midwest.
Over 94 million Americans have already cast their ballots in early and mail-in voting, around 68% of the total 2016 vote count. In Texas, that figure has hit 108%, while turnout is near 100% in Florida, North Carolina, and Georgia.
See 2020 Elections: Three states traders should watch, plus places that could provide surprises
Risk-off: UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson made a U-turn and announced a nationwide month-long lockdown from Thursday. GBP/USD is trading around 1.29, holding up despite the news and amid hopes that Brexit negotiators are making progress toward a deal.
Hospitalizations are surging in Britain, in Europe – where fatigue from the measures has resulted in protests – and in the US, where the daily case-load has neared 100,000.
Oil: WTI Crude Oil has tumbled down below $35 amid the risk-off mood and Libya's announcement that it is ramping up production.
Gold has stabilized around $1,880 after struggling last week.
The US ISM Manufacturing Purchasing Managers' Index is set to remain above 55, reflecting moderate growth. The publication serves as a clue toward Friday's Non-Farm Payrolls report.
US October Manufacturing PMI Preview: Eyes on the New Orders Index
European Manufacturing PMIs are also projected to show ongoing expansion despite the recent lockdowns. China's PMIs topped 50 and reflected expansion as well.
Cryptocurrencies are holding onto high ground, with Bitcion just shy of the $14,000 level and Ethereum above $400.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD hits five-week low below 1.1650 amid risk-off mood
EUR/USD is trading below 1.1650, the lowest since September, as coronavirus cases continue rising in Europe and lockdowns are weighing on the outlook. Uncertainty about the elections is boosting the safe-haven dollar.
GBP/USD struggles around 1.2900 after UK lockdown announcement
GBP/USD is trading around 1.29, under pressure. The UK announced a nationwide lockdown to curb the jump in coronavirus cases. Brexit talks continue and there are reports of progress around fisheries.
Gold teases inverses head-and-shoulders on 1H below $1,900
Gold remains bid, keeping Friday’s recovery moves below $1900. The yellow metal portrays an inverse head and shoulders bullish chart pattern on the hourly formation. September lows can entertain short-term bears before highlighting early-July top.
Forex Today: Flight to safety continues ahead of US elections, amid surging covid cases
Dollar is rising, gold is stable, while stocks and oil are on the back foot. Covid figures continue rising, triggering a lockdown in the UK. One day ahead of the US elections, tensions remain high and weigh on markets.
WTI slips to five-month low on demand concerns
The West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude fell to five-month lows on Monday on concerns demand conditions are about to weaken with many economies reimposing lockdown restrictions to contain the second wave of the coronavirus.