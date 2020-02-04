Here is what you need to know on Wednesday, February 5th:
- The financial world set temporarily aside coronavirus concerns and focused on US economic health, leading to some dollar gains, particularly against safe-haven rivals. The EUR/USD pair closed in the red for a second consecutive day at around 1.1050.
- The UK Markit Construction PMI triggered a sharp U-turn in GBP/USD. The pair bottomed at 1.2940 on Brexit-related concerns, recovering roughly 100 pips with the upbeat report.
- The USD/JPY surged to its highest in two weeks, settling at around 109.50, as the market mood improved. Yields were firmly higher with the yield on the benchmark 10-year Treasury note hitting 1.62%.
- Commodity-linked currencies posted modest recoveries, led by soaring equities and in spite of sharp declines in oil and gold prices.
- Wall Street soared, with the DJIA up around 500 points.
- Gold prices plummeted with spot flirting with $1,550.00 a troy ounce.
- Crude oil prices kept falling amid fears of easing demand, WTI settled below $50.00 a barrel.
- Crypto Today: XRP shoots for the skies as critical barrier is broken
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD down for a second consecutive day
The EUR/USD pair has fallen for a second consecutive day, barely holding above its weekly high at 1.1032. Dollar’s strength amid solid US data led the way.
USD/JPY resurged alongside Wall Street
US indexes have been on the run, with the DJIA up by roughly 500 points. Encouraging US data partially offset coronavirus-related fears.
Crypto warriors are resting, more glory ahead
Top 3 crypto assets and ETH/BTC entered an arena free from the dictates of bearish trends. Only XRP remains below the SMA200 in the daily chart. The market takes a break before heading for the moon, Saturn or ends of space, the sky is the limit.
Gold tumbles to $1550 as Wall Street gains sharply
On Monday, the price of the ounce of gold peaked at $1593 before reversing direction dramatically. Recently, XAU/USD bottomed at $1551, the lowest level in 13 days.
