What you need to take care of on Wednesday, February 1:
Financial markets were quite volatile on Tuesday, as market players aimed to anticipate the upcoming US Federal Reserve decision. The United States central bank will be the first but not the last as the European Central Bank and the Bank of England will do the same on Thursday.
The US Dollar surged throughout the first half of the day helped by risk aversion. Asian stocks spent the day on the back foot, while European ones trimmed losses ahead of the close, led by gains in Wall Street. The mood improved after the release of US data signaling easing inflationary pressures. The Employment Cost Index rose in the last quarter of 2022 by 1%, below the 1.1% expected and easing from 1.2% in the previous quarter. Afterwards, the US Dollar gave up its intraday gains, ending the day unevenly across the FX board.
The Canadian Dollar was the strongest USD rival, helped by firmer oil prices, while the British Pound was the weakest. USD/CAD settled at near the 1.3300 figure, while GBP/USD stands in the 1.2330/40 price zone.
The EUR/USD pair tested the 1.0800 price zone, to end the day at around 1.0860. The Euro Zone the Q4 Gross Domestic Product (GDP) showed the economy grew at an annualized pace of 1.9%, better than the 1.8% anticipated by financial markets. On a negative note, German Retail Sales plunged by 5.3% MoM in December, much worse than expected.
Australian data released at the beginning of the day was disappointing, with AUD/USD bottoming at 0.6983 during the European session. The pair later recovered to end the day unchanged in the 0.7050 price zone.
USD/JPY remain steady, now trading at around 130.15.
Gold met buyers around the $1,900 figure and finished the day at $1,929, while crude oil prices posted modest intraday advances and WTI currently changes hands at $78.50 a barrel.
Polygon Price Forecast: What crypto traders are looking for from Jerome Powell on Wednesday
Like this article? Help us with some feedback by answering this survey:
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD eyes Australian data for direction ahead of Fed Premium
AUD/USD recovered from a weekly low of 0.6983 but held around its weekly opening sub-0.7100 as investors await first-tier events. Eyes on Australian manufacturing output and US Federal Reserve’s decisions.
EUR/USD volatile, but stable below 1.0900 Premium
The EUR/USD pair fell towards 1.0800 on Tuesday, but trimmed early losses and settled around 1.0870. Speculative interest stands on the side-lines ahead of central banks’ monetary policy decisions.
Gold: Tensions mount ahead of Fed, buyers keep defending $1,900 Premium
Spot gold plunged on US Dollar demand, with XAU/USD bottoming at $1,900.70 a troy ounce on Tuesday. Risk aversion dominated the first half of the day, but American traders experienced new hopes and turned their back on the Greenback, pushing the bright metal into positive ground.
Polygon: What crypto traders are looking for from Jerome Powell on Wednesday
Polygon (MATIC) price has received a firm rejection on the top side at $1.18, which triggered a massive wave of profit-taking as traders wanted to cash in on profits, not taking the risk of staying in the trade.
Federal Reserve Preview: The Good, the Bad and the Ugly, why the US Dollar would rise Premium
The cracks are beginning to show – but the world's most powerful central bank will likely shrug it off. Seeing the glass half full will likely hit stocks and boost the US Dollar in the upcoming Federal Reserve (Fed) decision, set to be announced on Wednesday, February 1 at 19 GMT.