Forex Today: Eyes on Nonfarm Payrolls on Good Friday

Here is what you need to know on Friday, April 7:

Major currency pair move in extremely tight ranges on Friday as global stock and bond markets remain closed on Easter Friday. In the early American session, the US Bureau of Labor Statistics will release the Nonfarm Payrolls (NFP) report for March.

On Thursday, the US Dollar Index, which tracks the US Dollar's (USD) performance against a basket of six major currencies, closed flat. Although Wall Street's main indexes managed to register modest gains on the day, the benchmark 10-year US Treasury bond yield recovered to 3.3%, helping the USD hold its ground.

Nonfarm Payrolls in the US are forecast to rise by 240,000 in March following February's better-than-expected increase of 311,000. The Unemployment Rate is expected to hold steady at 3.6% and the annual wage inflation, as measured by the Average Hourly Earnings, is seen edging lower to 4.3% from 4.6%.

During the Asian trading hours on Friday, the data from Japan showed that the Leading Economic Index in February improved modestly to 97.7 from 96.6 in January. Meanwhile, outgoing Bank of Japan (BoJ) Governor Haruhiko Kuroda said that Japan is seeing a broadening trend where rising inflation is being reflected in wages. USD/JPY showed no immediate reaction to this comment and was last seen moving sideways slightly below 132.00.

Gold price registered losses for the second straight day on Thursday but managed to hold above $2,000 heading into the long weekend.

EUR/USD closed marginally higher on Thursday after having met support near 1.0900. The pair moves sideways slightly above that level early Friday.

Following a two-day slide, GBP/USD has steadied near 1.2450 on Good Friday.

Bitcoin declined slightly on Thursday but doesn't have a difficult time holding near $28,000. Ethereum lost nearly 2% on Thursday and seems to have gone into a consolidation phase at around $1,850 on Friday.