Forex Today: Eyes on Australia after a dull Wednesday

Here is what you need to know on Thursday, June 18
The EUR/USD pair has fallen to 1.1206, in a dull trading day. The focus remained on rising coronavirus cases in some US states. Texas reported hospitalizations rose by 11%, while the country reported over 16,400 new cases by Wall Street’s close.
Fed’s Chief Powell testified before Congress for a second consecutive day. Among other things, he said that the central bank stands ready to do more to aid the economic recovery if more needs to be done. He also added that "it will be a while before the Fed starts thinking about shrinking its balance sheet."
UK PM Johnson repeated that his government is deeply concerned about the impact of the coronavirus crisis on the local economy. He also said that when the Brexit transition period ends, the government will respond to the UK’s economic needs in a “creative way.” GBP/USD finished the day around 1.2550.
The USD/JPY pair eased ahead of Wall Street’s close and neared 107.00 as US indexes failed to sustain modest intraday gains. The DJIA and the S&P both closed in the red. The slump was linked to a book from former US Security Advisor John Bolton on Trump.
US Treasury yields also gave up ahead of the close, with the yield on the benchmark 10-year note settling at 0.73%.
Spot gold trimmed intraday losses and closed the day little changed at around $1,728 a troy ounce. Crude oil prices ended the day little changed, with WTI just below $39.00 a barrel.
Cryptocurrency Market News: Bitcoin drops 2% after a weak day on the stock market
Australia will release during the upcoming Asian session its May employment data.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD stable sub-0.6900 ahead of Australian employment data
The AUD/USD pair has spent this Wednesday in consolidative mode, as investors await for clearer clues. Modest gains in global equities kept the downside limited. Employment figures coming up next.
EUR/USD extends its slide, nears 1.1200
The EUR/USD pair has fallen for a second consecutive day, but so far holds above the 1.1200 level. Fed’s Chief Powell said the central bank will do what’s needed to be done, to keep the economy afloat.
Gold: Pushing against session highs at $1,730
Gold futures bounced at $1,712 lows after a weak opening on Wednesday and have managed to regain lost ground to consolidate right below session highs at $1,730, barely changed through the day. XAU/USD dropped sharply on the Asian and early European sessions with stock markets in green.
Bitcoin Technical Analysis: BTC/USD holding two crucial trendlines, ready for another go at $10,000
Bitcoin is in a daily downtrend and is not seeing a lot of action today on June 17. The lowest point today was $9,359 and the high was $9,559. Bitcoin bulls are still not worried in the long-term as most fundamentals are positive.
Coronavirus update: Beijing orders no residents to leave the city, tightens lockdown
Risk is getting knocked down in Asia, as Beijing announces tightening of lockdown measures, in response to containing the resurgence of the coronavirus pandemic in the city. The Chinese capital has ordered no residents to leave the city.