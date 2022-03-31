Forex Today: Euro tumbles as EU/Russia tensions rise, Russo-Ukraine peace talks optimism fades

Here is what you need to know on Friday, April 1:
The euro tumbled on Thursday as investors fretted about rising EU/Russia economic tensions after Russian President Vladimir Putin doubled down on a demand that European nations pay for Russian gas in roubles, exacerbating fears that Russia might block energy exports to the continent. This, coupled with a generalized paring back on recent optimism about alleged progress in Russo-Ukraine peace talks, which recommence on Friday, contributed to risk-off flows and downside in global bond yields, with these moves most acute in Europe. Thus, the euro was the worst performing G10 currency, with EUR/USD dropping 0.8% from intra-day highs near 1.1200 to current levels in the mid-1.1000s.
The weakness in EUR/USD helped give the DXY a lift, with the trade-weighted index of major USD pairs rallying 0.5% to around 98.30 from weekly lows in the 97.70 area. The upside had little to do with another rise in US inflation in February as per the Core PCE Price Index, or the latest very solid weekly jobless claims figures, both of which support the economic rationale behind the Fed’s recent hawkish pivot. Indeed, against the rest of the G10 currencies, the US dollar was fairly mixed, with focus now shifting to the release of the official US labour market report for March on Friday.
The best performing G10 currency was again the Japanese yen, with the safe-haven currency benefitting from the downside bias to global equity market trade and in global bond yields, thus extending on a much overdue month/quarter-end recovery after weeks of underperformance. USD/JPY stabilized below the 122.00 level, with the bears eyeing a retest of 120.00. GBP/USD, meanwhile, was a tad higher on the day, but remained within recent intra-day ranges in the mid-1.3100s and capped by its 21-Day Moving Average.
Finally, it was a mixed picture for the commodity-sensitive Aussie, kiwi and loonie. USD/CAD was flat and managed to shrug off sharp losses in the crude oil complex as a result of the announcement of a historic Strategic Petroleum Reserve release out of the US (1M barrels per day for the next six months). The pair remained underneath the 1.2500 level and not far below recent multi-month lows printed in the 1.2430 area earlier in the week. AUD/USD, meanwhile, dropped 0.3% to back below 0.7500 but remains well within recent ranges and near to multi-month highs in the mid-0.7500s, while NZD/USD fell 0.6% to back under 0.6950, putting the pair back near the middle of this week’s approximate 0.6875-0.7000 ranges.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD faces mild pressure amid safe-haven demand
The AUD/USD pair has been under pressure on Thursday hovering below 0.7500 while US stocks were poised to end the biggest quarterly decline in two years on a down note on Thursday amid worries about the continuing conflict in Ukraine.
EUR/USD under renewed pressure ahead of NFP
EUR/USD failed to hold above 1.1100 and came back under pressure as the US dollar benefited from safe-haven demand amid lack of progress in peace talks between Russia and Ukraine. Trade is likely to be muted ahead of Friday's US Nonfarm payrolls figures.
Gold struggles with resistance at $1950
The yellow metal benefited from the risk adverse environment but failed to overcome the $1950 resistance area. Gold rose by more than $100 during 1Q 2022, despite higher rates.
Crypto search for support with global markets on the back foot
Bitcoin price, Ethereum and other cryptocurrencies are currently just off the highs of March and looking solid on positive news and a breakthrough in the peace talks between Russia and Ukraine.
Alibaba moves dangerously close to $110
BABA is down more than 4% on Thursday, but the ecommerce behemoth has not dropped below $110.52 as of the late morning trade. $110 is a key support level. Below here, BABA will once again lose its bullish price action trajectory of recent weeks.