Forex Today: EUR the weakest near 2019 low

Here is what you need to know on Tuesday, February 11th:
- The EUR was the worst performer against the greenback this Monday, falling to a fresh 2020 low of 1.0908. For most major pairs it was a consolidative day, with the greenback and safe-haven assets retaining their strength amid persistent coronavirus concerns. The death toll is above 900, although the number of new cases reported decreased, shedding some light of hope.
- The GBP remained trapped between robust UK data and Brexit-related fears. PM Johnson said that if the EU doesn’t agree to a Canada-style deal, he will leave talks with the EU. GBP/USD fell to a fresh 2020 low of 1.2871.
- AUD/USD and USD/JPY closed the day unchanged, amid a cautious stance from investors.
- Gold prices were up, while government yields decline, a sign that speculative interest is still seeking for safety.
- Crude oil prices remained under selling pressure, WTI settled below $ 50.00 a barrel. Fears of reduced demand and uncertainty about future OPEC+ actions weighed on the commodity.
- Crypto Today: Bitcoin bulls retreat ahead of another big attempt at $10,000 break
EUR/USD extends slide toward 1.0900
The EUR/USD pair is trading at fresh 2020 lows as the greenback retains its strength amid coronavirus concerns. EU data better-than-anticipated failed to support the shared currency.
GBP/USD rises above 1.29 amid receding Brexit concerns
GBP/USD is trading above 1.29, shrugging off concerns of a no-trade-deal Brexit and reports of infrastructure spending. Broader markets are attuned to coronavirus headlines.
Top 3 Price Prediction Bitcoin, Ethereum, Ripple: Overbought market acts and eases the bullish pressure
Consolidation in the Ether affects the market and triggers a positive consolidation phase in the medium term. BTC/USD does not consolidate the $10000 level and will have to wait for the next upside.
Gold clings to modest daily gains above $1,570
The XAU/USD pair inched higher at the start of the week as the precious metal found demand as a traditional safe-haven. After climbing to a daily high above $1,575, however, the pair has retreated slightly and was last seen trading at $1,573.50, adding 0.23% on a daily basis.
