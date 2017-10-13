Forex Today: EUR bounces on ECB QE news, All eyes on US CPI, Fedspeaks

Forex Today: EUR bounces on ECB QE news, All eyes on US CPI, FedspeaksBy Dhwani Mehta
Forex today paid little attention to the macro events, as the sentiment was mainly driven by broad USD weakness, triggered by a rebound staged by the EUR/USD pair. The Euro jumped across the board on reports of the ECB considering cuts on the QE purchases from January next year. Meanwhile, the Antipodeans stuck to gains, despite dovish RBA Financial Stability (FSR) report and downbeat Chinese Sept trade data. The Yen too defended a minor bid against its American counterpart amid a lack of fresh catalysts.
Main topics in Asia
RBA Financial Stability Review: Higher interest rates could hurt heavily-indebted households
In its 60-page Financial Stability Review (FSR), the Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) warns that interest rate hikes could hurt the heavily-indebted households.
Trump plans to scrap critical Obamacare subsidy
Politico report says US President Donald Trump is planning to cut off critical subsidy payments to insurers selling Obamacare coverage.
ECB said to be considering cutting QE to 30bn a month from January 2018
Bloomberg quoted the officials familiar with the debate on the ECB’s QE programme, citing that the ECB is said to be considering cutting QE to 30bn a month from January 2018.
ECB policymakers are in consensus to extend QE at lower volumes - RTRS
Reuters out with more details from the sources familiar with the ECB QE taper discussions…
Fed’s Bostic: Not sure if Fed will hike in December – BBG TV
Atlanta Federal Reserve (Fed) President Bostic is out on the wires now, speaking with Bloomberg TV.
China’s Sept trade data (Yuan terms): A big miss on expectations
China's trade balance for Sept, in Yuan terms, came in at CNY+193.00 bn vs +266.05 bn expected and +286.50 bn last.
Key Focus ahead
The run of quiet EUR calendar extends into the final trading day of the week, with the second-tier macro news in the German final CPI and Swiss PPI slated for release. Hence, all eyes remain on the US docket, with the critical CPI and retail sales data on the cards, followed by prelim UoM consumer sentiment and Fedspeaks. FOMC members Evans and Kaplan could shed more light on the US interest rates outlook later tonight.
EUR/USD headed back to 1.1880 on ECB taper talks, US CPI - Key
The EUR/USD pair staged a minor comeback from near 1.1825 region in Asia, as the bulls found some support from the latest chatter over the ECB QE taper, as reported by Bloomberg.
GBP/USD - Bullish outside day candle validates rally, but Vols remain high
GBP/USD rallied to a high of 1.3291 on Thursday after reports hit the wires that the EU is ready to do its bit in helping the UK avoid 'Hard Brexit'.
US: Key events ahead - Barclays
Barclays’ Analysts offer a brief preview of the key US macro events due on the cards later in the NA session today.
Last Chance for the Dollar to Rally
Better than expected U.S. data failed to help the dollar on Thursday leaving tomorrow's retail sales and consumer price reports as the last chance for a rally in the greenback this week.
|
GMT
|
Event
|
Vol.
|
Actual
|
Consensus
|
Previous
|Friday, Oct 13
|00:00
|
|
6.3%
|
3.2%
|
2.4% Revised from 2.2%
|24h
|
|
|
|
|00:30
|
|
|
|
|02:00
|
|
193.0B
|
|
286.5B
|02:00
|
CNY Imports (YoY)
|
|
18.7%
|
13.5%
|
13.5% Revised from 13.3%
|02:00
|
|
9.0%
|
|
6.9%
|02:00
|
|
$28.47B
|
$39.50B
|
$41.99B
|02:00
|
|
19.5%
|
|
14.4%
|02:00
|
CNY Exports (YoY)
|
|
8.1%
|
8.8%
|
5.6% Revised from 5.5%
|04:30
|
|
5.6%
|
|
2.9%
|06:00
|
|
|
1.8%
|
1.8%
|06:00
|
|
|
0.1%
|
0.1%
|06:00
|
|
|
1.8%
|
1.8%
|06:00
|
|
|
0%
|
0%
|06:00
|
|
|
|
3.1%
|06:00
|
EUR Current Account
|
|
|
|
€0.2B
|06:00
|
|
|
|
0.7%
|07:00
|
|
|
1.6%
|
1.5%
|07:00
|
|
|
0.1%
|
0.1%
|07:00
|
|
|
2.3%
|
2.2%
|07:00
|
|
|
0.1%
|
0.0%
|07:15
|
|
|
0.3%
|
0.3%
|07:15
|
|
|
0.6%
|
0.6%
|08:00
|
|
|
1.3%
|
1.3%
|08:00
|
|
|
1.8%
|
1.8%
|08:00
|
|
|
-0.3%
|
-0.3%
|08:00
|
|
|
1.1%
|
1.1%
|11:00
|
|
|
$11.35B
|
$11.64B
|11:30
|
INR Bank Loan Growth
|
|
|
|
6.8%
|11:30
|
INR FX Reserves, USD
|
|
|
|
$399.66B
|12:00
|
PLN Net Inflation
|
|
|
0.9%
|
0.7%
|12:00
|
|
|
|
-0.7%
|12:30
|
|
|
0.3%
|
0.2%
|12:30
|
|
|
1.7%
|
-0.2%
|12:30
|
|
|
0.4%
|
-0.2%
|12:30
|
|
|
0.2%
|
0.2%
|12:30
|
|
|
2.3%
|
1.9%
|12:30
|
|
|
1.8%
|
1.7%
|12:30
|
|
|
253.01
|
252.54
|12:30
|
|
|
0.6%
|
0.4%
|12:30
|
|
|
246.938
|
245.520
|12:30
|
|
|
|
|14:00
|
|
|
95.0
|
95.1
|14:00
|
|
|
0.7%
|
0.2%
|14:15
|
|
|
|
|14:25
|
|
|
|
|15:30
|
|
|
|
|17:00
|
|
|
|
|17:00
|
|
|
|
740
|19:30
|
|
|
|
$203.9K
|19:30
|
|
|
|
444.3K
|19:30
|
|
|
|
$101.5K
|19:30
|
|
|
|
6.2%
|19:30
|
|
|
|
£19.9K
|19:30
|
|
|
|
¥-84.6K
|19:30
|
|
|
|
€90.8K
|19:30
|
|
|
|
$71.8K
|Saturday, Oct 14
|24h
|
|
|
|
|02:00
|
|
|
8.9%
|
8.9%
|02:00
|
CNY New Loans
|
|
|
1,100B
|
1,090B
|02:00
|
|
|
|
-0.2%
|02:00
|
KRW Trade Balance
|
|
|
|
$13.8B
|Sunday, Oct 15
|24h
|
|
|
|
|13:00
|
|
|
|
|23:01
|
|
|
|
1.1%
|23:01
|
|
|
|
-1.2%
|Monday, Oct 16
|24h
|
COP Columbus Day
|
|
|
|
|01:30
|
|
|
6.3%
|
6.3%
|01:30
|
|
|
0.4%
|
0.4%
|01:30
|
|
|
1.6%
|
1.8%
|n/a
|
IDR Trade Balance
|
|
|
|
$1.72B
|04:00
|
IDR Imports
|
|
|
|
8.89%
|04:00
|
IDR Exports
|
|
|
|
19.24%
|04:30
|
|
|
|
5.4%
|04:30
|
|
|
|
2.1%
|04:30
|
|
|
|
-1.8%
|n/a
|
INR WPI Inflation
|
|
|
|
3.24%
|06:00
|
NOK Trade Balance
|
|
|
|
12.4B
|n/a
|
|
|
|
10.2%
|07:00
|
|
|
|
0.2%
|07:00
|
|
|
|
1.4%
|n/a
|
TRY Budget Balance
|
|
|
|
-0.87B
|08:00
|
|
|
|
|08:00
|
|
|
|
-27.39B
|n/a
|
|
|
|
1.161%
|n/a
|
|
|
|
|10:00
|
|
|
|
€23.2B
|10:00
|
|
|
|
€18.6B
|12:00
|
PLN Current Account
|
|
|
|
€-878M
|n/a
|
|
|
|
6.5%
|12:30
|
|
|
20.75
|
24.40
|12:30
|
|
|
|
$23.95B
|12:30
|
|
|
|
$-1.83B
|13:00
|
|
|
|
1.5%
|14:30
|
|
|
|
|n/a
|
|
|
|
|n/a
|
|
|
|
9%
|21:45
|
|
|
|
0%
|21:45
|
|
|
|
1.7%
|Tuesday, Oct 17
|00:30
|
|
|
|
-0.1%
|00:30
|
|
|
|
0%
|00:30
|
|
|
|
1.7%
|00:30
|
|
|
|
|06:00
|
|
|
|
3.2%
|06:00
|
|
|
|
0.3%
|07:00
|
EUR HICP (MoM)
|
|
|
|
0%
|07:00
|
EUR HICP (YoY)
|
|
|
|
2.1%
|07:00
|
|
|
|
0%
|07:00
|
|
|
|
1.6%
|08:00
|
EUR Trade Balance EU
|
|
|
|
€2.028B
|08:00
|
|
|
|
€6.56B
|08:30
|
|
|
|
3.9%
|08:30
|
|
|
|
0.7%
|08:30
|
|
|
|
5.1%
|08:30
|
|
|
|
0.4%
|08:30
|
|
|
|
0.2%
|08:30
|
|
|
|
3.4%
|08:30
|
|
|
|
7.6%
|08:30
|
|
|
|
2.5%
|08:30
|
|
|
|
1.6%
|08:30
|
|
|
|
2.9%
|08:30
|
|
|
|
2.7%
|08:30
|
|
|
|
0.6%
|09:00
|
|
|
|
87.9
|09:00
|
|
|
|
17
|09:00
|
|
|
|
31.7
|n/a
|
|
|
|
-0.368%
|n/a
|
|
|
|
-0.485%
|10:00
|
|
|
1.5%
|
1.5%
|10:00
|
|
|
|
0.3%
|10:00
|
|
|
0.4%
|
0.3%
|10:00
|
|
|
|
1.1%
|n/a
|
|
|
|
6.6%
|12:30
|
|
|
|
2.3%
|12:30
|
|
|
0.5%
|
0.6%
|12:30
|
|
|
|
2.1%
|12:30
|
|
|
0.5%
|
0.6%
|12:55
|
|
|
|
-1.5%
|12:55
|
|
|
|
3.2%
|13:15
|
|
|
0.3%
|
-0.9%
|13:15
|
|
|
76.2%
|
76.1%
|14:00
|
|
|
|
64
|n/a
|
NZD GDT Price Index
|
|
|
|
-2.4%
|20:00
|
|
|
|
$1.3B
|20:00
|
|
|
|
$-7.3B
|20:30
|
|
|
|
3.097M
|23:00
|
|
|
|
3.8%
|Wednesday, Oct 18
|24h
|
SGD Deepavali
|
|
|
|
|03:00
|
|
|
|
6.7%
|06:00
|
|
|
|
|08:00
|
|
|
|
4.8%
|08:00
|
|
|
|
0.1%
|08:30
|
|
|
|
2.1%
|08:30
|
|
|
|
2.1%
|08:30
|
|
|
|
4.3%
|08:30
|
|
|
|
-2.8K
|08:30
|
|
|
|
2.3%
|09:00
|
|
|
|
3.4%
|09:00
|
|
|
|
0.2%
|n/a
|
|
|
|
|n/a
|
|
|
|
€-0.633B
|11:00
|
|
|
|
-2.1%
|12:00
|
|
|
|
7.6%
|12:00
|
|
|
|
8.8%
|12:00
|
|
|
|
3%
|12:30
|
|
|
|
-0.8%
|12:30
|
|
|
|
5.7%
|12:30
|
|
|
1.175M
|
1.180M
|12:30
|
|
|
1.255M
|
1.300M
|12:30
|
|
|
|
-2.6%
|n/a
|
|
|
|
1.5%
|n/a
|
|
|
|
4.7%
|14:30
|
|
|
|
-2.747M
|15:00
|
COP Trade Balance
|
|
|
|
$-520.1M
|18:00
|
USD Fed's Beige Book
|
|
|
|
|23:50
|
JPY Exports (YoY)
|
|
|
|
18.1%
|23:50
|
|
|
|
¥367.3B
|23:50
|
JPY Imports (YoY)
|
|
|
|
15.2%
|23:50
|
|
|
|
¥112.6B Revised from ¥113.6B
|23:50
|
|
|
|
¥1,235.3B
|23:50
|
|
|
|
¥89.2B
|Thursday, Oct 19
|24h
|
INR Deewali
|
|
|
|
|24h
|
|
|
|
|00:30
|
|
|
|
54.2K
|00:30
|
|
|
|
40.1K
|00:30
|
|
|
|
14.1K
|00:30
|
|
|
|
5.6%
|00:30
|
|
|
|
65.3%
|01:00
|
|
|
|
1.25%
|02:00
|
|
|
10.2%
|
10.1%
|02:00
|
|
|
6.2%
|
6.0%
|02:00
|
|
|
|
|02:00
|
|
|
7.8%
|
7.8%
|02:00
|
|
|
|
6.9%
|02:00
|
|
|
|
1.7%
|04:00
|
|
|
|
5%
|04:30
|
|
|
|
-0.1%
|04:30
|
|
|
|
4.7%
|06:00
|
CHF Trade Balance
|
|
|
|
2,173M
|06:00
|
CHF Exports (MoM)
|
|
|
|
16,667M
|06:00
|
CHF Imports (MoM)
|
|
|
|
14,494M
|07:00
|
|
|
|
13.1%
|07:30
|
|
|
|
6%
|08:30
|
|
|
|
1%
|08:30
|
|
|
|
2.8%
|08:30
|
|
|
|
1%
|08:30
|
|
|
|
2.4%
|n/a
|
|
|
|
3.1%
|12:30
|
|
|
|
243K
|12:30
|
|
|
|
1.889M
|12:30
|
|
|
20.0
|
23.8
|13:00
|
|
|
|
3
|n/a
|
|
|
|
$423.3B
|14:30
|
|
|
|
87B
|n/a
|
|
|
|
2.5%
|21:00
|
|
|
|
3.2%
|n/a
|
|
|
|
0.3%
|21:45
|
|
|
|
5.8%
|Friday, Oct 20
|24h
|
|
|
|
|04:30
|
|
|
|
2.8%
|04:30
|
|
|
|
23
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these securities. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Forex involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.