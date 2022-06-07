What you need to take care of on Wednesday, June 8:
Risk aversion was once again the main theme, although the dollar edged lower against its major rivals in the last trading session of the day. Lower US Treasury yields undermined demand for the greenback, as the 10-y note yields 2.97%, after peaking earlier in the day at 3.06%.
The World Bank lowered this year's global GDP forecast to 2.9% from 4.1%. WB President David Malpass warned that faster-than-expected tightening could push some countries into a debt crisis similar to the one seen in the 1980s. Malpass added that new energy and food production is imperative for Europe and the world, as it would help reduce prices and inflation expectations.
The EUR/USD pair recovered from a fresh weekly low of 1.0651 to end the day a few pips above 1.0700. The GBP/USD suffered an early knee-jerk and bottomed at 1.2429, but later recovered to end the day near 1.2590.
US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen testified on the Fiscal Year 2023 Budget before the Senate Finance Committee. She said that the US economy faces challenges from "unacceptable levels of inflation", as well as headwinds from supply chain snags. An appropriate budget is needed to complement Fed’s actions to tame inflation without harming the labor market.
Wall Street managed to revert its negative tone and posted gains in the last hours of trading, helping mostly commodity-linked currencies. The AUD/USD pair is currently in the 0.7230 price zone, while USD/CAD trades around 1.2520, holding at its lowest in seven weeks.
The USD/JPY pair kept advancing, reaching a fresh multi-year high of 132.99 to end the day at 132.55. USD/CHF posted modest intraday gains to settle around 0.9722.
Weaker US government bond yields pushed XAUUSD higher. The bright metal changes hands at $1,855 a troy ounce. Crude oil prices, on the other hand, benefited from the positive tone of Wall Street, with WTI at $120.20 a barrel.
Markets’ volatility reflects uncertainty about the economic future amid fears aggressive quantitative tightening will provoke recessions among major economies.
Top 3 Crypto Price Prediction Bitcoin, Ethereum, Ripple: Crypto’s manipulation proves decentralization is a myth
Like this article? Help us with some feedback by answering this survey:
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD battles to retain the 1.0700 level
The EUR/USD pair bounced from a weekly low of 1.0651 as the greenback retreated alongside US government bond yields. Gains are limited ahead of the European Central Bank monetary policy decision later in the week.
GBP/USD reclaims 1.2500 as dollar loses strength
GBPUSD has erased a large portion of its daily losses and climbed above 1.2500 in the early American session. The greenback seems to be having a tough time preserving its strength in the second half of the day amid falling Treasury bond yields.
Gold: Tepid recovery within a risk-averse environment
Gold started the day on the back foot, bottoming at $1,836.90 during Asian trading hours. XAU began to recover after London’s opening bell, reaching an intraday high of $1,853.57, as easing US government bond yields undermined demand for the greenback, despite persistent risk-aversion.
Crypto’s manipulation proves decentralization is a myth
Bitcoin traps break out buyers once again this month. Ethereum price is on pace to fall lower on the Volume Indicator. XRP price is still submerged and likely to plummet.
FXStreet Premium users exceed expectations
Tap into our 20 years Forex trading experience and get ahead of the markets. Maximize our actionable content, be part of our community, and chat with our experts. Join FXStreet Premium today!