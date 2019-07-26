Forex today: ECB sends a clear dovish message and Dollar takes up higher grounds

- The ECB triggered a sell-off in the euro which dropped to a two-year low of 1.1101.
- The advance U.S. goods trade deficit narrowed less than expected ahead of GDP.
Forex today was driven by concerns over a pending turndown in global growth as the ECB announced that fresh stimulus is on the way, sinking the euro to a fresh low of 1.1101. The U.S. dollar picked up a bid and the DXY rallied to the highest levels since mid-June with eyes now on the 98 handle ahead of tomorrow's U.S. Gross Domestic Produce and next week's Federal Reserve interest rate decision.
As for US data, the advance U.S. goods trade deficit narrowed less than expected in June to $74.2bn from $75bn which helped to provide upward pressure on US 10-year yields which rose 4bp to 2.084%. However, wholesale and retail inventories rose less than expected, which analysts at Westpac argue will be prompting downward revisions to Q2 GDP expectations (due Friday) despite the strong durable goods orders. As for the ECB, the statement was very dovish, as expected, laying out a very accommodative framework for monetary policy; albeit Draghi said the risk of recession is “pretty low”.
Analysts at ANZ explained that forward guidance is that rates will remain at current levels or lower at least through the first half of 2020: "To open up room for lower interest rates, the ECB is examining options for tiering the deposit rate in order to minimise the impact on bank profitability, and it is also looking at possible additional QE. Euro area surveyed manufacturing data has been terrible recently. Both the inflation and growth outlooks are deteriorating and we expect the ECB to deliver a comprehensive, broad package of unconventional easing in September."
Indeed, the ECB triggered a sell-off in the euro which dropped to a two-year low of 1.1101 before recovering back to 1.1185 during President Draghi’s press conference despite saying that the economy is “getting worse and worse.” The pound fell from 1.2522 to a low of 1.2436.
AUD was grinding lower following yesterday's speech from RBA Governor Lowe’s who opened the door for lower rates. AUD fell to an 11-day low of 0.6932 overnight. NZD underperformed falling to 0.6650 order territory while USD/JPY shot up from 108.04 to a high of 108.75.
Key notes from Wall Street
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD trims most of post-ECB gains
The shared currency trades around 1.1150 against its American rival, as despite the European Central Bank was less dovish-than-anticipated, easing is coming to the Union. Robust US data added to the pair’s bearish case.
GBP/USD: Rolling into the Asian session, sub-1.2480 resistance
GBP/USD is trading below 1.2480 resistance and descending SMAs suggesting a negative bias in the medium term. Bears need a break below 1.2435 support to travel south towards 1.2388.
USD/JPY: Price consolidates close to New york highs in Asia ahead of US GDP
USD/JPY shot up from 108.04 to a high of 108.75 and is consolidated around the highs in Tokyo's opening hour. The USD picked up a bid & the DXY rallied to the highest levels since mid-June.
Gold erases more than $10 on Thursday, continues to trade above critical $1400
European Central Bank President Draghi's neutral tone today forced the precious metal, which in the last few weeks capitalized on expectations of major central banks turning dovish amid the dismal global economic ...
US Durable Goods Orders Preview: Positive omens
Durable goods order to climb as Boeing drag fades. Business spending to decline but remain positive. Retail sales suggest active durable goods.