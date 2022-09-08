Here is what you need to know on Thursday, September 8:
Ahead of the European Central Bank's (ECB) policy announcements at 1215 GMT, markets stay relatively quiet on Thursday. The ECB is expected to hike its policy rate by 75 basis points (bps) but some experts think there is still a relatively strong chance of the bank opting for a 50 bps rate increase. The ECB will also release its updated economic projections and ECB President Christine Lagarde will deliver her remarks on the policy decisions at a press conference starting at 1245 GMT. Meanwhile, FOMC Chairman Jerome Powell's speech at 1310 GMT will be watched closely by market participants as the Fed prepares to go into the blackout period on Saturday.
ECB Preview: Between Putin's rock and hard inflationary place, the deck is stacked against the euro.
After reaching its highest level in 20 years at 110.78 on Wednesday, the US Dollar Index turned south during the American trading hours and ended up losing more than 0.5% daily. The risk-positive market environment, as reflected by the decisive rebound in Wall Street's main indexes, made it difficult for the dollar to preserve its strength. Additionally, the Fed said in its Beige Book that firms were seeing progress on labor supply and price pressures, putting additional weight on the greenback's shoulders. US stock index futures trade in negative territory in the European morning and the benchmark 10-year US Treasury bond yield is posting small losses at around 3.25%, pointing to a cautious market environment.
EUR/USD gained nearly 100 pips on Wednesday and tested the key parity mark early Thursday before going into a consolidation phase.
ECB Preview: Will tough times call for tough measures?
GBP/USD slumped to its weakest level since March 2020 near 1.1400 on Wednesday after Bank of England officials adopted a cautious tone on the policy and economic outlook. With the dollar facing heavy selling pressure in the American session, the pair recovered toward 1.1500. As of writing, GBP/USD was down 0.35% on the day at 1.1485.
AUD/USD stays on the backfoot early Thursday and trades deep in the red below 0.6750. The data from Australia showed in the early Asian session that Exports declined by 9.9% on a yearly basis in July.
USD/JPY retreated from the multi-decade high it set at 145.00 on Wednesday but closed the day in positive territory. The pair stays relatively quiet below 144.00 early Thursday. The data from Japan showed that the economy expanded at an annualized rate of 3.5% in the second quarter, surpassing the market expectation of 2.9%.
Gold capitalized on falling US yields on Wednesday and registered strong daily gains. XAU/USD is moving sideways in a narrow channel below $1,720 in the European morning.
The Bank of Canada (BoC) hiked its policy rate by 75 bps to 3.25% as expected on Wednesday. In its policy statement, the BoC noted that rates will need to rise further given the inflation outlook. USD/CAD fell nearly 100 pips from the multi-week high it touched above 1.3200 during the American session on Wednesday and the pair was last seen fluctuating in a tight range below 1.3150.
Following Tuesday's sharp decline, Bitcoin gained nearly 3% on Wednesday but lost its bullish momentum before reaching $20,000. Ethereum found support near $1,500 and rose 4.5% on Wednesday. ETH/USD is trading in negative territory early Thursday but manages to stay above $1,600.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD steadies around 0.9950 in aftermath of ECB
EUR/USD fluctuated in a relatively wide range following the ECB's 75 bps rate hike decision and President Lagarde's comments on the policy outlook. With the dollar preserving its strength in the American session, the pair edged lower and seems to have steadied around 0.9950.
GBP/USD extends slide toward 1.1450 amid broad dollar strength
GBP/USD climbed above 1.1550 earlier in the day after UK PM Truss unveiled her plan to solve the energy crisis. Hawkish comments from FOMC Chairman Powell, however, provided a boost to the dollar in the American session and forced the pair to fall toward 1.1450.
Gold: Failure at a critical Fibonacci level hints at lower lows for the year
The dollar resumed its advance on Thursday, with XAUUSD trading at around $1,705, down from an intraday high of $1,728,20. The greenback recovered following the ECB announcement, as the central bank put inflation before growth, as many other counterparts.
Whales flood exchanges with BTC, what's next?
Bitcoin price could crumble under selling pressure as the volume of BTC on exchanges climbs. Analysts reveal a bearish outlook on Bitcoin price.
AAPL delivers new iPhone 14
Apple launches multiple new products on Wednesday at its event day. New Apple iPhone 14 offers satellite connectivity. Apple also launches new Apple Watch Ultra and AirPods.