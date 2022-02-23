Forex Today: Eastern Europe crisis escalates, the dollar wins

What you need to take care of on Thursday, February 24:
The day started with investors optimistic about Eastern Europe developments, but the market’s sentiment deteriorated during US trading hours, resulting in the greenback strengthening against most of its major rivals.
Ukraine declared the State of Emergency starting February 24 and for 30 days amid reports from US intelligence indicating Russia will likely invade within the next 48 hours, despite multiple sanctions imposed on Russia from West countries. Also, multiple Ukrainian government websites went offline after a DDoS attack blamed on Russia.
In the UK, Bank of England Governor Andrew Bailey said they would consider selling assets after the main rate hit 1%, and referred to a “quite gradual” path to unwinding the balance sheet. He also added that the word transitory for inflation was becoming overused.
The EUR/USD pair trades around the 1.1300 level, approaching its weekly at 1.1287. The GBP/USD pair is firmly lower and at weekly lows in the 1.3530 price zone. Commodity-linked currencies, on the other hand, are correcting lower, but still holding on to intraday gains. Generally speaking, risk aversion is likely to persist.
The Japanese yen and the CHF edged higher against their American rival, although gains were limited.
Spot gold is up, trading at around $1,908 a troy ounce. Crude oil prices ended the day little changed, with WTI trading little changed at around $91.80 a barrel.
Wall Street start the day with gains, but gave up on risk aversion and ended in the red.
Binance dives into play to earn gaming with Netmarble’s ‘Golden Bros’ NFT collection
Like this article? Help us with some feedback by answering this survey:
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD challenges bulls’ determination around 1.1300
EUR/USD defies the 1.1300 level and approaches weekly lows, as Wall Street accelerates its slump in the last trading hour of the day. The escalation of the Ukraine/Russia crisis spurred risk aversion.
GBP/USD turns red, trades around 1.3550
The GBP/USD pair is quickly approaching its weekly low as 1.3537 as speculative interest rushes into the greenback’s safety.BOE Governor Bailey said they would considering selling assets after the main rate hit 1%.
Gold: Market players rush into safety as Russian invasion imminent
Renewed tensions in Eastern Europe spurred demand for safety. Resurgent demand for the American dollar limits gold’s bullish momentum. Gold nears its recent multi-month high, next critical resistance at 1,916.50.
XRP bulls attempt to wrest control from bears, $0.80 in sight
XRP price continues to recover from Monday’s sell-off. Buyers look to extend the bounce from Tuesday into Wednesday. Critical resistance levels ahead threaten to terminate the recent rally.
How commodity price increases are going to feed inflation?
Attention is divided between foreign affairs, which meets finance at sanctions, and central banks, chiefly the Fed. Commodity prices are soaring for some items but not too bad for others.