Forex Today: DXY underpinned in Asia, eyes on US data, Fedpseaks & Poloz

Forex today in Asia was a quiet affair, with no relevant events across the Asia-pac economies, except for the Chinese industrial profits data. Hence, the fx moves were purely driven by the sentiment around the greenback, as the Asian traders digested Yellen’s hawkish remarks and Trump’s tax overhaul plan news. The Aussie was the weakest, despite the Aus PM Turnbull reaching a deal with the gas suppliers, while the Swiss Franc emerged the top gainer amid moderate risk-aversion driven by mixed Asian equities.

Main topics in Asia

US Commerce Department slaps massive tariffs on Canadian plane maker

News is crossing the wires that US Commerce Department has hit canadian plane maker Bombardier with a 219% tariff on every C series airplane sold to US airlines.

Trump said to unveil 35% individual tax rate, cut corporate tax to 20%

News is crossing the wires that Trump is expected to propose lowering the top individual tax rate from 39.6% to 35%.

NZ First Party’s Peters: He’ll decide once all votes are counted after Oct 7

Reuters out with comments from New Zealand’s First Party Leader Winston Peters, noting that no one can say what they will do until they have seen all the facts after Oct 7.

Brent oil catches bid on supply concerns

Brent oil ticked higher this Wednesday morning in Asia on concerns that Turkey that it could cut crude exports from Iraq's Kurdistan region.

Australia’s PM Turnbull: Gas companies agree to domestic supply deal - RTRS

Australia’s PM Turnbull is out on the wires now, via Reuters, noting that the gas companies agree to domestic supply deal, preventing government intervention in the export market.

Key Focus ahead

Markets now head towards a data-light EUR calendar, with the only release of Eurozone money supply and Swiss economic expectations data. Contrarily, the NA docket remains quite eventful, with the US durable goods and pending home sales data due on the cards, followed by BOC Governor Poloz’s speech. Also, FOMC members Brainard and Bullard are due to deliver their respective speeches in the American session, which could provide fresh impetus to the US dollar.

EUR/USD: Further downside in play ahead of US data?

The bears continue to fight for control in the Asian trades this Wednesday, leaving the EUR/USD pair largely depressed below 1.1800 levels.

GBP/USD - Doji signals bearish exhaustion, yield differential favors GBP

GBP/USD dropped to an intraday low of 1.3409 on Tuesday on hawkish Yellen and concerns of a slowdown in the British economy. Cable ended flat lined at 1.3457.

US: Key events ahead - Barclays

Analysts at Barclays offer their insights on the key US macro data due on the card later today.

Trump to announce long-awaited tax overhaul plan on Wednesday

Bloomberg out with more details on the US tax overhaul plan due to be announced later on Wednesday.

RBNZ: Ready reckoner for September meet - Westpac

Dominick Stephens, Research Analyst at Westpac, lists down the Ready Reckoner which quantifies the impact of the various shocks that have hit the New Zealand economy…