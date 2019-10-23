Forex Today: dully consolidation ahead of ECB

Here is what you need to know Thursday, October 24th:
- Action across the FX board remained limited by the absence of relevant macroeconomic data and uncertainty surrounding Brexit. The ball rolled the EU’s side of the court, as European leaders should now decide on a delay to the UK’s departure from the Union. Market talks suggest that the EU27 is willing to grant a three-month extension, although a formal announcement is not expected before Friday.
- Tensions between the US and China resurged on news indicating that China is seeking $2.4 billion in retaliatory sanctions against the US for non-compliance with a WTO ruling in a tariff dispute against the country back in the Obama era.
- The American dollar lost some ground during US trading hours, as tepid earnings reports revived concerns about an upcoming US recession. EUR/USD and GBP/USD recovered within familiar levels.
- The BOJ was reported to be lowering its forecast for economic growth and inflation this year. The central bank is scheduled to meet by the end of the month, and ahead of the event, market talks made the round suggesting that members see little merit in an interest-rate cut this month, but rather prefer to save ammunition for the case economic conditions deteriorate further.
- Crude oil prices soared to fresh October highs after the US EIA reported a large draw in stockpiles of 1.7 million barrels.
- Precious metals remained depressed within familiar levels, with spot gold retreating from 1,496.25.
- Cryptocurrencies plummeted early US session with BTC/USD at fresh 5-month lows in the 7,400.00 region. Tensions related to Facebook and Libra weighed the market.
- The ECB is set to have a monetary policy meeting, the last one presided by Mario Draghi.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD hovers around 1.1130 in dull session, ECB eyed
The EUR/USD pair has recovered from a fresh weekly low of 1.1105 but remains depressed. Market players now waiting for ECB’s monetary policy, the last one presided by Mario Draghi.
GBP/USD attempting to recover after parliament slowed down the Brexit process
GBP/USD is moving up toward 1.29, trying to recover after parliament rejected the fast-track process that PM Johnson wanted for approving his Brexit deal. An extension to Article 50 and elections are on the cards.
USD/JPY declines to 108.60 amid fresh risk aversion, all eyes on the ECB
With the recent uncertainty surrounding the UK’s politics crossing wires, USD/JPY steps back from the previous rise to 108.60 as Tokyo opens for Thursday’s trading session.
Gold climbs higher toward $1,500 on risk-aversion
The XAU/USD pair gained traction on Wednesday and rose toward the upper-limit of its two-week-old range near the critical $1,500 handle supported by risk-off flows.
If you are a "Hodler" here is where you could find support in Bitcoin
Today the price of Bitcoin fell and the price is now headed toward the 7,310.00 support used as a resistance zone on the week of the 3rd September 2018.