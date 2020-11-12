Forex Today: Dull trading as sentiment keeps deteriorating

Here is what you need to know on Friday, November 13:
The American dollar traded unevenly across the FX board, but most major pairs remained within familiar levels. The market mood turned sour, with European and American equities closing in the red, weighed by coronavirus related concerns.
The pandemic gives no signs of giving up in the US and Europe which continue to report record cases on a daily basis, stressing health systems. After New York announced a curfew on Wednesday, Chicago issued a stay at home order this Thursday, due to resurgent coronavirus cases.
The EUR/USD pair held around 1.1800 despite soft EU data. The GBP/USD pair, on the other hand, was the worst performer, falling amid tepid UK macroeconomic figures and the lack of progress in Brexit talks.
Commodity-linked currencies edged lower, dragged by equities.
Gold settled around $1,875 a troy ounce, while WTI lost the 41.00 threshold, little changed for the day.
PayPal customers in the U.S. can purchase cryptocurrencies now
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD under pressure, still above 0.7200
The AUD/USD pair continues trading in tight intraday ranges, although a worsening market’s sentiment weighed on the Aussie. Critical support at 0.7170.
Gold: Bulls take up the safe-haven baton on covid spread
The price of gold is trading at $1,881.76 and has travelled between a low of $1,862.88 and a high of $1,883.81 having accumulated around 0.90% in value at the time of writing.
USD/JPY approaches 105.00 as stocks slide
Equities turned red in Europe and America as coronavirus-related concerns weighed. USD/JPY trades near 105.00 as risk turns off.
Downward pressure mounts behind Bitcoin price as investors sell the PayPal news
In October, PayPal, the giant payment provider, announced the support for cryptocurrencies enabling users to buy, sell, and hold digital assets. The initial launch was set for early 2021; however, due to the initial demand, the company decided to start as soon as possible.
WTI retreats below $42 after EIA shows large build up in US crude oil stocks
Crude Oil Stocks Change in the US was +4.3 million barrels in the week ending November 6th, the weekly report published by the US Energy Information Administration (EIA) revealed on Thursday.