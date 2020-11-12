Forex Today: Dull trading as sentiment keeps deteriorating

Here is what you need to know on Friday, November 13:

The American dollar traded unevenly across the FX board, but most major pairs remained within familiar levels. The market mood turned sour, with European and American equities closing in the red, weighed by coronavirus related concerns.

The pandemic gives no signs of giving up in the US and Europe which continue to report record cases on a daily basis, stressing health systems. After New York announced a curfew on Wednesday, Chicago issued a stay at home order this Thursday, due to resurgent coronavirus cases.

The EUR/USD pair held around 1.1800 despite soft EU data. The GBP/USD pair, on the other hand, was the worst performer, falling amid tepid UK macroeconomic figures and the lack of progress in Brexit talks.

Commodity-linked currencies edged lower, dragged by equities.

Gold settled around $1,875 a troy ounce, while WTI lost the 41.00 threshold, little changed for the day.