Forex Today: Dollar under pressure, risk sentiment turning off

What you need to know on Thursday, February 11:
The American dollar remained under pressure, losing ground against most major rivals. The EUR/USD reached 1.2143, while GBP/USD hit a multi-year high of 1.3865. Commodity-linked currencies traded uneventfully within limited intraday ranges. Investors are still waiting for a reason to actually move currencies one way of the other.
Wall Street hit record highs in pre-opening trading, but suffered from a sharp U-turn, to close the day mixed. Major indexes trimmed most of their losses and posted modest intraday gains, but pushed Asian and European futures lower, anticipating some risk-off in early Thursday's trading. There was no particular catalyst behind the slump, although some analysts attribute it to profit-taking.
Also, Elon Musk tweeted that he bought some “Dogecoin for lil X, so he can be a toddler holder,” pushing it to an intraday high of 0.08880.
In the UK, Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s briefing on the coronavirus situation revealed that 13 million people had their first vaccine dose. Johnson added that people have to get used to the idea of revaccinating in autumn to respond to new virus strains. Meanwhile, BOE’s Governor Andrew Bailey urged the EU not to pick a fight with Britain over trade in financial services after Brexit.
US Federal Reserve chief Jerome Powell offered a speech in the American afternoon but reiterated well-known concepts regarding Fed’s monetary policy. His world passed unnoticed for currencies but helped stocks to recover.
Japan celebrates a holiday on Thursday, while Chinese markets will be closed starting Friday, amid the New Year celebrations. Volumes may shrink, and trading could be choppy.
Cryptocurrencies Price Prediction: Ethereum, Litecoin & Polkadot – American Wrap 10 February
US Stocks Today: More gains in sight as inflation concerns ease and Coca Cola fizzes
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD losing bullish strength, but steady above 0.7700
The pair got trapped between the broad dollar’s weakness and the poor performance of Wall Street, ranging above 0.7700. Consumer Inflation expectations coming next.
Bank of Canada speeds up the launch its own digital currency
Tim Lane, the deputy governor of the Bank of Canada started by saying that the recent spike in cryptocurrency prices is 'speculative mania'. Lane doesn't believe the current assets have the qualities to become the money of the future.
XAU/USD erases post-soft US CPI data rally to trade back around $1840
Spot gold prices (XAU/USD) saw a pick-up in volatility in wake of a softer than anticipated US Consumer Price Inflation reading; in the immediate aftermath of the data, XAU/USD rallied from around $1840 to hit highs around $1855, which happened also to coincide with resistance in the form of the 200DMA.
Churchill Capital Corp (CCIV): Bargain hunters remain hopeful whilst above $30
Shares of Churchill Capital Corp IV (NYSE: CCIV) reversed the intraday rebound and fell nearly 2% in the post-market trading on Tuesday, closing below $33.
US Dollar Index flirts with lows near 90.30 post-CPI
The US Dollar Index (DXY), which measures the greenback vs. a basket of its G10 peers, keeps the selling bias unchanged at trades close to the weekly lows 90.30.