Forex Today: Dollar strengthens on risk aversion, focus turns to RBNZ

The key event during the Asian session will be the Reserve Bank of New Zealand meeting. Additionally, retail sales data is due in New Zealand. Later in Europe, focus will shift to UK inflation data. During the American session, the Federal Reserve will release the FOMC minutes.
Here is what you need to know on Wednesday, May 24:
The US Dollar strengthened on Tuesday amid risk aversion, while both the Nasdaq and the S&P 500 experienced declines of over 1%. Although US yields dropped, the US Dollar Index (DXY) rose, reaching two-month highs before retracing to 103.50.
The debt-ceiling drama remains unresolved as negotiations continued on Tuesday following a "positive" meeting between President Biden and House Speaker McCarthy. In terms of economic data, the US S&P Global PMI showed mixed results, while New Home Sales exceeded expectations. On Wednesday, the Federal Reserve (Fed) will release the minutes of its latest meeting.
EUR/USD weakened and fell toward weekly lows, nearing 1.0750. The Euro underperformed following data indicating a further contraction in the Eurozone manufacturing sector in May. On Wednesday, the German IFO Survey will be released.
GBP/USD dropped on Tuesday but closed far from the lows. The pair bottomed at 1.2367, the lowest level in a month and then rebounded back above 1.2400. EUR/GBP fell to test April lows under 0.8680. On Wednesday, the UK will report April inflation.
USD/JPY hit fresh six-month highs near 139.00. It is currently hovering around 138.50/60 as the Japanese yen stabilizes amid a decline in Treasury yields.
AUD/USD posted its lowest daily close since late April, although it managed to hold above the key level of 0.6600. The deterioration in market sentiment weighed on the Australian dollar, which failed to capitalize on a rebound in commodity prices.
NZD/USD suffered its worst day in a week, falling from 0.6300 to 0.6240. The Reserve Bank of New Zealand (RBNZ) will announce its decision on Wednesday. Also, Retail Sales data is due.
Analysts at TD Securities wrote:
We expect the Bank to deliver a 50bps hike this week and lift our estimate of RBNZ terminal from 5.50% to 6%. Upside to inflation from budget stimulus and higher net migration raise the risk that inflation does not return to within the 1-3% band by the end of next year as the RBNZ assumed in its Feb MPS. Elevated twin deficits (significant forecast deterioration in budget deficits implied in last week's Budget and the record current account deficit) also warrant more aggressive RBNZ action.
The USD/CAD pair finished the session flat around 1.3500 after failing to hold on to earlier gains. The pair surged to a one-week high of 1.3546, but later pulled back as the Canadian dollar outperformed, boosted by rising crude oil prices and higher-than-expected wholesale inflation data from Canada.
Gold finished modestly higher, trading above the $1,970 level after a $20 rally during the American session. Silver, on the other hand, dropped again but finished far from its daily low, hovering around $23.40.
RBNZ Interest Rate Decision Preview: Kiwi set to fly on a hawkish rate hike
Like this article? Help us with some feedback by answering this survey:
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD remains near weekly lows, below 1.0800 Premium
EUR/USD continues to trade in negative territory below 1.0800 and is moving toward weekly lows. The Euro lags behind, while the US Dollar is strengthening across the board, supported by a risk-averse market atmosphere.
GBP/USD holds above 1.2400 despite stronger Dollar
GBP/USD has staged a rebound and climbed above 1.2400 after having touched its lowest level in a month near 1.2370. The Pound outperformed during the American session boosted by higher Gilt yields.
Gold: XAU/USD holds within familiar level ahead of FOMC Minutes Premium
XAU/USD fell to an intraday low of $ 1,954.22 during European trading hours as market concerns backed demand for the American currency. Gold managed to recover some ground against the US Dollar and currently trades at around $1,972, little changed for a second consecutive day.
Dogecoin price treads water, knocking investor confidence
Dogecoin price has stood its ground over the last 24 hours while the cryptocurrency leaders Bitcoin and Ethereum made gains.
Autozone Stock Earnings: AZO slides below 50-day moving average on tiny revenue miss
AutoZone (AZO) stock slid 2.7% early Tuesday to $2,548 per share after the vehicle maintenance and parts retailer reported revenue that missed the mark by a miniscule $30 million.