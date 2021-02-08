Forex Today: Dollar, stocks, oil all rise on stimulus hopes, virus's retreat

Here is what you need to know on Monday, February 8:
Markets are cheering the growing prospects of robust fiscal stimulus following statements from Washington and disappointing Nonfarm Payrolls. The dollar is on the rise alongside rising yields and oil is eyeing higher levels. Falling virus figures outweigh concerns about vaccine efficacy.
Stimulus: President Joe Biden and Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen have been stressing the need for passing a substantial relief package in weekend interviews. Their urge comes after Nonfarm Payrolls figures for January fell short of estimates with an increase of only 49,000. Stocks are on the rise amid hopes for faster growth.
Some economists fear excessive stimulus would stoke inflation, and some investors seem to agree, as several indicators show. Bonds are sold off, resulting in higher yields that in turn, make the dollar more attractive. Returns on ten-year Treasuries are nearing 1.20%.
EUR/USD has retreated from 1.2050, after hitting that level in response to US jobs figures. The Sentix Investors Confidence gauge for February is due out on Monday.
Oil prices also extend their upward march, with Brent hitting $60 and WTI changing hands above $57 at the time of writing. Apart from stimulus hopes, high levels of compliance among OPEC+ members are contributing to the upswing.
Coronavirus cases are retreating in the US, the UK and also the EU, adding to the positive mood as investors seem to shrug off concerns that some variants of the disease may be vaccine-resistant. South Africa suspended the rollout of AstraZeneca's jabs after a study examining its effect on the local variant was inconclusive.
Britain's immunization campaign continues at full speed, with the nation inoculating over 12 million people. Prime Minister Boris Johnson is set to unveil a plan to ease restrictions later in February.
Cryptocurrencies: DogeCoin has hit new highs over the weekend after Tesla's founder Elon Musk touted the relatively obscure digital coin. Ethereum has retreated from the all-time highs but remains above $1,600, Bitcoin has pared its gains and XRP is hovering above $0.40.
Bubble or a new and positive normal? Understanding stocks, dollar and gold narratives
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD: Vulnerable to potential “sell the fact” trade on US stimulus
EUR/USD trades around 1.2050, carving out a bullish candlestick pattern and signaling a reversal higher. However, the rally may remain elusive if the global stock markets witness a wave of profit-taking on well-flagged US fiscal stimulus, putting a bid under the anti-risk US dollar.
DOGE targets 30% upswing to $0.10 but analysts believe a crash is imminent
Dogecoin has been trending ever since the ‘Reddit Rebellion’ was picked up by mainstream media. Telegrams groups and celebrities have done their fair share of promoting the coin, adding fuel to the mounting speculation around it.
Gold trades under 50-week SMA
Gold has pulled back by $10 from the session high of $1,818, having failed to keep gains above the 50-week Simple Moving Average (SMA) hurdle at $1,815 early Monday. The weekly chart shows the path of least resistance is to the downside.
GameStop (GME): Eyes a positive start to the week after Robinhood comes to the rescue
GameStop (NYSE: GME) gained another 8% in the post-market trading, finally settling Friday at $68.98. The meme stock, however, lost nearly 78% of its value on a weekly basis.
Dollar Index eyes key support after Friday's bearish reversal
The dollar index holds support at 91.00 after Friday's rejection at 91.60. The greenback's corrective bounce from the Jan. 6 low of 89.21 looks to have ended, Friday's bearish outside day candle indicates. The index fell by 0.5%, as the US NFP posted a partly gain of 49K jobs in Jan.