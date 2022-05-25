Here is what you need to know on Wednesday, May 25:
Pressured by the falling US Treasury bond yields, the greenback continued to weaken against its rivals on Tuesday. The risk-averse market environment, however, helped the US Dollar Index limit its losses. The dollar stays resilient against its major rivals early Wednesday ahead of April Durable Goods Orders data from the US. Later in the day, the FOMC will release the minutes of its May policy meeting. The European Central Bank (ECB) will publish the EU Financial Stability Review as well.
FOMC May Minutes Preview: Will the Fed have to sell MBS?
Escalating geopolitical tensions between China and the US cause investors to stay away from risk-sensitive assets. Chinese state media said on Wednesday that it recently conducted a military exercise around Taiwan as a serious warning to interactions between the US and Taiwan. Meanwhile, Bloomberg reported on Wednesday that the port city of Tianjin, located near Beijing, locked down a district at the center amid a spike in the number of confirmed coronavirus infections.
US stock index futures trade flat in the early European session and the benchmark 10-year US Treasury bond yield is unchanged on a daily basis at around 2.75%.
During the Asian trading hours, the Reserve Bank of New Zealand (RBNZ) hiked its policy rate by 50 basis points to 2% as expected. Commenting on the policy outlook, RBNZ Governor Adrian Orr said that they were confident households can withstand higher rates and added that they might need to lift the policy rate above the neutral rate, which is estimated to be around 2%-3%. NZD/USD gained traction on the RBNZ's hawkish tone and climbed above 0.6500 for the first time in three weeks.
EUR/USD touched a fresh monthly high of 1.0750 on Tuesday after ECB President Christine Lagarde said that rates could move into positive territory by the end of the third quarter. The pair stays on the back foot early Wednesday and trades below 1.0700. ECB President Lagarde will be delivering a speech at the World Economic Forum.
GBP/USD snapped a three-day winning streak on Tuesday. The disappointing PMI data from the UK revived fears over a recession in the UK and made it difficult for the British pound to find demand. The pair stays relatively quiet near mid-1.2500s in the European morning.
Gold took advantage of falling US T-bond yields and posted daily gains for the fifth straight trading day before going into a consolidation phase near $1,860.
Bitcoin continues to move up and down in a horizontal channel near $30,000. Ethereum struggles to find direction and extends its sideways grind slightly below $2,000.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD slumps below 1.0700 ahead of key US events
EUR/USD has extended its daily slide and dropped below 1.0700 in the European session. In its Financial Stability Reviews, the ECB warned abrupt rate increases could trigger corrections in financial markets. Focus shifts to US Durable Goods Orders data and FOMC Minutes.
GBP/USD erases recovery gains, holds above 1.2500
GBP/USD has lost its traction and started to edge lower toward 1.2500 after having climbed above 1.2550 earlier in the day. Ahead of the US data and the FOMC Minutes, the dollar holds its ground, not allowing the pair to stay in positive territory.
Gold retreats from two-week high amid modest USD strength
Gold witnessed some selling on Wednesday and snapped a five-day winning streak to over a two-week high, around the $1,870 area set the previous day. Extended its steady intraday descent through the early European session.
The last time this happened Shiba Inu price exploded
Shiba Inu price is stuck trading inside a range for nearly two weeks and shows signs of exploding soon. Interested investors can ride this wave, which is likely going to be volatile.
FOMC May Minutes Preview: Will the Fed have to sell MBS? Premium
Markets have already priced in two more 50 bps Fed rate hikes. Investors will pay close attention to discussions around the Fed's balance sheet reduction plan.