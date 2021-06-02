Forex Today: Dollar spikes still attracting selling interest

What you need to know on Thursday, June 3:
The dollar advanced during European hours, but gave up most of its gains during the American session. The greenback seesawed alongside US government bond yields which reflect US inflation expectations. Yields eased despite the poor performance of Wall Street.
US indexes repeated their Tuesday’s behavior, advancing ahead of the opening but pulling back ahead of the close the day mixed near their opening levels.
The EUR and the GBP fell to lower lows for the week against the greenback but finished the day unchanged. The USD/CAD pair edged firmly lower, setting at 1.2030, but AUD/USD also ended the day flat at around 0.7750.
Gold advanced, with spot settling at $ 1,908 a troy ounce. Crude oil prices retained gains near their recent multi-month highs. WTI ended the day at $ 68.60 a barrel.
Prime Minister Boris Johnson remains optimistic about reopening the economy, affirming that the UK is on track to fully reopen on June 21.
US Federal Reserve officials kept pouring cold water on inflation concerns. Philadelphia Fed President Patrick Harker said that he doesn’t see signs that inflation is running out of control, adding that he believes it is not time to act yet. He added that GDP could grow by 7% in 2021 before moderating to 3% in 2022.
The focus now shifts to US employment data ahead of the Nonfarm Payrolls report to be out next Friday.
Top 3 Price Prediction Bitcoin, Ethereum, Ripple: XRP readies for 40% rally, as the crypto market consolidates
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD sets a lower low but holds above 1.2200
The EUR/USD pair trades around 1.2210, recovering from a weekly low of 1.2163. Mixed EU data limited the upside despite cooling demand for the American currency.
GBP/USD buyers surge on dips, but higher highs at doubt
The GBP/USD pair fell to 1.4111, its lowest for the week, now trading around 1.4170 as demand for the dollar receded during US trading hours. It is notable that once again, the pair depended solely on whether investors decide to buy or sell the greenback.
XAU/USD manages to reclaim $1,900 after earlier drop
Gold spiked to its highest level since early January at $1,916 on Tuesday but ended up closing the day near $1,900 with a daily loss of 0.35%.
XRP readies for 40% rally, as the crypto market consolidates
Bitcoin price continues to coil within a symmetrical triangle, with the pattern apex converging on June 10. Ethereum price closed May with a long-legged doji pattern signaling equilibrium between the forces of supply and demand. XRP price forming cup-with-high-handle base, the first high probability opportunity for investors.
AMC Entertainment Holdings Stock Forecast: Shares surge to record highs, trading halted
Shares of AMC soared to $61.72, up over 92% on the day. Mid-US session, trading has been halted. The movie theatre chain is part of the meme stocks' wave.