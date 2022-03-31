Here is what you need to know on Thursday, March 31:
Despite the risk-averse market atmosphere, the dollar continued to weaken against its rivals on Wednesday and the US Dollar Index fell more than 0.5% before going into a consolidation phase early Thursday. The US Bureau of Economic Analysis will release the Personal Consumption Expenditures (PCE) Price Index, the Fed’s preferred gauge of inflation, for February alongside Personal Income and Personal Spending Figures. The weekly Initial Jobless Claims will also be featured in the US economic docket. In the second half of the day, month/quarter-end flows could also cause the market volatility to rise. Finally, the OPEC’s full ministerial meeting will take place later in the day.
US February PCE Inflation Preview: Will inflation data confirm 50 bps May hike?
Although markets became hopeful for a diplomatic solution to the Russia-Ukraine conflict after Tuesday’s talks, Wednesday’s headlines forced investors to turn cautious. A spokesperson for Kremlin said that they have not noticed anything that could be assessed as a “breakthrough” in their negotiations with Ukraine. Ukraine's Defense Ministry noted that Russian forces were preparing to resume offensive operations and the Pentagon stated Russia was beginning to reposition about only 20% of the troops it has arrayed around Kyiv.
Earlier in the day, the data from China showed that the business activity in the manufacturing and service sectors contracted in March. AUD/USD and NZD/USD pairs came under modest bearish pressure after these data and edged lower during the Asian trading hours.
For the fourth consecutive day on Thursday, the Bank of Japan (BOJ) conducted an unlimited buying of 10-year Japanese government bonds (JGBs) at 0.25%. After closing the previous two trading days in the negative territory, USD/JPY edged higher during the Asian trading hours but fell back below 122.00 in the European morning.
GBP/USD retreated toward 1.3100 earlier in the day but regained its traction on upbeat data. The UK's Office for National Statistics reported Thursday that the Gross Domestic Product expanded by 6.6% on a yearly basis in the fourth quarter, surpassing the flash estimate and the market expectation of 6.5%.
EUR/USD clings to modest daily gains above 1.1150 early Thursday after managing to post impressive gains in the previous two days. Germany's Destatis announced that Retail Sales rose by 0.3% on a monthly basis in February, compared to analysts' estimate of 0.5%.
Gold declined toward $1,920 during the Asian session on Thursday but erased a portion of its daily losses with the benchmark 10-year US Treasury bond yield turning south and losing nearly 1% on the day.
Bitcoin continues to fluctuate in a narrow range near $47,000 for the second straight day on Thursday. Ethereum struggled to find direction on Wednesday and stays relatively quiet at around $3,400 early Thursday.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD consolidates gains below 1.1200 ahead of US PCE inflation
EUR/USD is consolidating the latest advance below 1.1200, as the US dollar attempts a bounce amid broad risk-aversion and an uptick in the Treasury yields. Mixed German Retail Sales fail to inspire EUR bulls. Focus shifts to the US PCE inflation amid a lack of clarity on the Ukraine crisis.
GBP/USD holds steady above 1.3100 on upbeat UK data
GBP/USD is keeping its recovery mode intact above 1.3100 after the UK Q4 final GDP beat estimates with 1.3% QoQ in Q4 2021. The US dollar rebounds with the Treasury yields amid a risk-off mood. China concerns and Ukraine's uncertainty keep investors on the edge ahead of US inflation.
Gold could resume downtrend amid bearish wedge, US inflation holds the key
Gold price is back in the red, as the US dollar recovers with yields and risk-aversion. Russia-Ukraine anxiety and inflation concerns will likely limit gold’s downside. Bearish wedge on the four-hour chart suggests more pain for bulls.
Cardano price targets $2 as ADA whales go on buying spree
Cardano price could start an uptrend in response to the rising institutional adoption and capital inflow in the altcoin. There is a massive upswing in the volume of whale transactions, over $100,000.
US February PCE Inflation Preview: Will inflation data confirm 50 bps May hike? Premium
Annual Core PCE inflation is forecast to rise to 5.5% in February. A strong inflation print could revive expectations of a 50 bps rate hike in May. Technical outlook points to a bearish tilt in the US Dollar Index.