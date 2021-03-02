Forex Today: Dollar rises as jittery markets fear bubbles, await Fed officials' speeches

Here is what you need to know on Tuesday, March 2:
After a risk-on Monday, markets are on the back foot on Tuesday following a bubble warning from China. The Fed's dismissal of higher yields boosts the dollar and contrasts the approach from other central banks. Bitcoin is moving up while gold and oil retreat. Speeches from Fed officials are eyed.
Bubble? Guo Shuqing, chairman of the China Banking and Insurance Regulatory Commission warned about bubbles in foreign markets and properties, contributing to a downturn in Asian stocks and US futures. The "turnaround Tuesday" has come after shares rallied on Monday, greeting the new months with optimism.
The US ISM Manufacturing Purchasing Managers' Index jumped to 60.8 in February, indicating rapid growth. The Prices Paid component leaped above 80, implying inflationary pressures.
US ten-year yields have remained contained around 1.40%, allowing markets to recover on Monday but enough to support the dollar. Thomas Barkin, president of the Richmond branch of the Federal Reserve, dismissed concerns about higher returns on US debt and focused on the fact that ten million Americans are out of work.
Fed Governor Lael Brainard and stands out among speakers on Tuesday, ahead of Chair Jerome Powell's speech on Thursday. The world's most powerful central bank stands out among its peers – officials at the European Central Bank have signaled they are ready to act to push yields lower. EUR/USD is under pressure, nearing 1.20. Preliminary Consumer Price Index figures from the eurozone for February are set to remain subdued.
See Powell Preview: Three scenarios for the Fed to defuse the bond bonfire, market implications
The US Senate will reportedly pick up President Joe Biden's $1.9 trillion stimulus bill on Wednesday. The upper chamber is set to strip a minimum wage hike out of the House's legislation, but the final scope of relief is unclear.
Gold extended its downfall, changing hands at around $1,720 at the time of writing. Higher US yields and growing interest in cryptocurrencies have made gold less attractive to some investors.
The Reserve Bank of Australia left its interest rates unchanged as expected, one day after intervening in markets and scooping up Australian debt.
Canada publishes Gross Domestic Product figures for the fourth quarter on Tuesday, with a slowdown on the cards. WTI Crude Oil has stabilized around $60 ahead of the OPEC+ meeting on Thursday. Russia is reportedly seeking an increase to petrol production while Saudi Arabia would like to cap output.
Bitcoin climbed back to around $49,000, benefitting from interest from Citibank among others. Ethereum and XRP lag behind.
Five factors moving the US dollar in 2021 and not necessarily to the downside
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD falls to 1.20 amid worsening mood, ahead of EZ CPI
EUR/USD is trading closer to 1.20, extending its losses. The US dollar is benefiting from the risk-averse mood and high US yields. Eurozone inflation figures and speeches from Fed officials are awaited.
GBP/USD falls below 1.39 amid speculation about the UK's budget
GBP/USD is under pressure, trading below 1.39 as the dollar gains ground. Speculation is mounting ahead of the UK Chancellor's budget presentation on Wednesday, with tax hikes on the cards.
Gold bears embrace for sub-$1,700 area
Gold stays depressed near 8.5-month low, recently bounced off intraday bottom. Oversold RSI probes sustained trading below six-week-old resistance, previous support. 61.8% Fibonacci retracement, falling trend line from August lure gold bears.
Cardano: Bulls need to take a breather before a 100% upswing to $2.08
Cardano price shows resilient bulls pushing the coin to new all-time highs regularly. Now, a 10% to 15% pullback seems to be coming ADA’s way before a 100% bull rally. This bull rally will put Cardano price at a new all-time high of $2.08.
US Dollar Index looks consolidative around 91.00 ahead of ISM
The US Dollar Index (DXY), which tracks the greenback vs. a bundle of its main competitors, navigate the area of 3-week tops just above the 91.00 mark at the beginning of the week.