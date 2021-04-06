Forex Today: Dollar retreats with yields, markets wary of Chinese cooling, US stimulus news eyed

Here is what you need to know on Tuesday, April 6:
The market mood is somewhat cautious as China is reportedly curbing credit while mixed reports about US stimulus also give investors a pause after sending US stocks to record highs. AUD/USD is edging higher after the RBA and several figures are eyed.
One day after the S&P 500 and the DJIA hit record highs, Asian stocks and US futures are on the back foot amid worries that China would curtail loan growth, to prevent credit bubbles. The cooling may last until the end of the year. On the other hand, the Caixin Services Purchasing Managers' Index beat estimates with 54.3, showing robust activity in China.
Safe US bonds are finding fresh demand, pushing yields and the dollar lower. EUR/USD is settling above 1.18 and GBP/USD is changing hands around 1.39. Sterling is also benefiting from the British government's announcement that it will proceed with the reopening plan on April 12. However, the UK remains hesitant about allowing international travel.
US stimulus: Democrats will be able to pass President Joe Biden's infrastructure program via the quick reconciliation process, providing relief for markets. Investors also cheered comments from Senator Joe Manchin, who ejects an increase of the corporate tax rate to 28% but agrees to 25%. Deliberations within the ruling party are critical to passing the bill, as Republicans oppose it.
Monday's rally was partially fueled by recent upbeat figures from the US. After Nonfarm Payrolls showed an increase of 916,000 jobs in March, the ISM Services PMI hit 63.7, the highest on record. Tuesday's economic calendar features the JOLTs Job Openings report.
AUD/USD is changing hands around 0.7650 after the Reserve Bank of Australia left rates unchanged as expected. The Canberra-based institution released no hints about the future of its bond-buying scheme.
The total value of cryptocurrencies reached a peak of $2 trillion, only shortly after topping the $1 trillion mark. While Bitcoin remains below $60,000, Ethereum broke higher and tops $2,100 and XRP is above $0.80.
Armageddon has been postponed: Cryptocurrencies and market realities
Gold is hovering around $1,735, holding onto gains made last week.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD flirts with 1.1800 as US dollar rebounds amid risk-aversion
EUR/USD stalls the corrective upside, as bears attack 1.1800 once again. The dollar rebounds as market mood worsens, with the US futures back in the red. EUR/USD to remain at the mercy of USD dynamics ahead of Eurozone Sentix.
GBP/USD recaptures 1.3900 amid UK easing optimism
GBP/USD is back on the bids amid risk-on mood, weaker DXY. The UK PM Johnson eases lockdown but puts foreign travel on hold. Focus shifts to the US ISM Services PMI amid a quiet Easter Monday.
Gold eyes a break above critical $1736 barrier to unleash further upside
Gold (XAU/USD) is bracing for another leg to the upside, as the bulls look to extend the recovery from three-week troughs of $1677. US dollar weakness to aid the recovery momentum in XAU/USD.
Dogecoin eyes 13% drop towards $0.040
Dogecoin price is trading inside an ascending parallel channel. The MRI’s State Trend Resistance coinciding with the setup’s middle line at $0.060 will deter any upside move.
Will SP500 pullback?
Stock indexes are in record territory as we start the second-quarter and the first full week of April. Bulls remain optimistic as more Americans are vaccinated and more of the economy opens back up. The U.S. hit a new vaccine record over the weekend.