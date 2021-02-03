Forex Today: Dollar retains most weekly gains as the calendar heats up

What you need to know on Thursday, February 4:
Most major pair consolidate this Wednesday, with the greenback retaining most of its weekly gains. The dollar eased just modestly, still backed by hopes of a new US stimulus package. Democrats senators pushed forward with a coronavirus-aid package, aiming to pass legislation without Republicans support. Negotiations continue on the details of who will receive stimulus checks and for how much.
EUR/USD remains depressed near the 1.2000 threshold while GBP/USD consolidates around 1.3650. The USD/JPY pair hold on to gains around the 105.00 figure.
Commodity-linked currencies recovered some modest ground against the greenback, despite weaker oil and gold prices. The bright metal settled at $1,832 a troy ounce, while WTI finished the day at $55.60 a barrel.
Former ECB Chief Mario Draghi has been summoned by Italian President Sergio Mattarella, to try to form a new coalition government in the country after Giuseppe Conte resigned as prime minister last week.
The focus shifts to the Bank of England monetary policy decision as US employment data, ahead of Friday’s Nonfarm Payrolls report.
Dogecoin Price Forecast: DOGE is on the verge of a colossal explosion if any of these two levels break
GameStop (GME) Stock soars from the ashes and tops $100, three reasons for the comeback
EUR/USD escapes 1.20 amid upbeat US data
EUR/USD remains on the back foot but off the lows. ADP's private-sector jobs report showed an increase of 174,000 positions, better than expected. The ISM Services PMI also exceeded estimates with 58.7 points. Fiscal stimulus news from Washington is awaited.
Ethereum price breaks $1,600 in unstoppable rally targeting $2,000
Ethereum price has just broken $1,600 across all exchanges. The smart-contracts giant aims for a price target of $2,000 in the long-term as most on-chain metrics are in his favor.
XAG/USD sees a dead cat bounce as technical setup favors bears
Silver (XAG/USD) has stalled its overnight recovery mode over the last hours, as the bulls are struggling to find acceptance above the $27 mark.
GameStop (GME) Stock soars from the ashes and tops $100, three reasons for the comeback
GameStop Corp. (NYSE: GME), the poster child of the recent market craze, has been staging an impressive recovery with a jump above $100. Shares of the videogame company collapsed from the high of $483 last week – and close of $325 on Friday – to $90 at the end of Tuesday's session.
US Dollar Index turns negative near 91.10 post-ISM
The US Dollar Index (DXY), which tracks the greenback vs. a bundle of its main competitors, recedes to the 90.15/10 band following earlier 2021 tops around 90.30.