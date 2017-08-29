Forex today: dollar makes a comeback despite N.Korean tensions

Forex today had the yen bulls capitulate in a turn around on Wall Street despite the geopolitical tensions because the Fed might just have to hold off from hiking rates or reducing the balance sheet enabling cheaper money for longer.

The fear gauge, aka the VIX, was faded big time by 3 handles off opening level while US yields tried to recover as did the DXY. The US benchmark ten-year yields closed -1.37% within a day range between 2.0841 - 2.1414%.

The DXY was trading and recovering in a range of between 91.62 - 92.36 closing at 92.32 at the time of writing. The euro got through 1.20 but impressive gains to 1.2069 were short lived as investors doubt the ECB's 7th Sep meeting will be as hawkish as the recent hype and Draghi will be unlikely to allow the euro to run much further without some verbal intervention.

The yen was down -0.43% by the close despite being a clear benefactor of the N.Korean/Japan situation that sent USD/JPY as low as 108.26 before a recovery back to 109.90, closing at 109.72 at the time of writing. GBP was again riding the coat tails of the euro, but fell sharply on a resurgence of the greenback, dropping from 1.2978 highs to 1.2914 the low, -0.11% on the session. The Canadian dollar and the Mexican peso were both lower as crude extends losses - 16% of US refining capacity is taken off line due to Hurricane Harvey. The Aussie and Kiwi both lost out to the dollar, despite a robust session in copper again. AUD was down -0.29% and the bird lost -0.11% on the session.

Key events in Asia today

NZD: RBNZ Governor Wheeler Speech

Key notes from US session