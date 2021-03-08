Forex Today: Dollar keeps rallying on higher yields

What you need to know on Tuesday, March 9:
The greenback appreciated against most of its major rivals, as US Treasury yields resumed their advances and flirted with their recent highs ahead of Wall Street’s opening. Investors were optimistic following weekend news related to the approval of US President Joe Biden’s bill on stimulus aid. The Senate passed it with some changes, and the House is expected to vote on it this Tuesday.
The EUR/USD pair fell to a fresh 2021 low of 1.1845, trading nearby ahead of the Asian opening. The AUD/USD pair eased within range, while USD/JPY flirted with 109.00.
GBP/USD spent the day inside a 60 pips range, meeting buyers around the 1.3800 threshold. Bank of England Governor Andrew Bailey participated in a webinar about the economic outlook, but his words had no impact on the pound’s price. Bailey said that "the outlook is positive but with large doses of cautionary realism,” adding that uncertainty is expected to continue, but the Bank of England will provide support. About inflation, Bailey said that he expects it to rise “in the short-term.” The UK reopened schools this Monday, the first step on easing restrictions.
The US Federal Reserve announced it will extend its Paycheck Protection Program Liquidity Facility, or PPPLF, by three months to June 30, 2021.
Gold extended its slump ending the day in the red near a fresh multi-month low of $1,676.73 a troy ounce. Crude oil prices also eased, with WTI settling at $ 64.90 a barrel.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average reached fresh record highs, the S&P also advanced, but the Nasdaq closed in the red.
The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said that fully vaccinated people do not need masks or social distancing when meeting indoors with those at low risk for COVID-19. The US has vaccinated roughly 18% of its population. Israel leads, with 54.6% followed by the UK which hit 33% of its people vaccinated. The rest of the world, the EU included, keeps struggling with vaccines shortage. According to Bloomberg, more than 306 million shots have been given globally.
Bitcoin Price Prediction: BTC poised for new all-time highs as technicals reveal 17% breakout in sight
Gamestop (GME) Stock Price and Forecast: GME shares rally as Ryan Cohen to lead digital strategy
EUR/USD dips below 1.19 as US yields resume rise
EUR/USD has dipped below 1.19, hitting a new 2021 low. US ten-year yields have resumed their gains toward 1.60% after robust US jobs figures and the Fed's reluctance to intervene. German industrial output disappointed with -2.5% in January.
GBP/USD pressured toward 1.38 amid worsening mood
GBP/USD has been under pressure despite Britain's reopening and due to higher US yields. BOE Governor is slated to speak later in the day.
XAU/USD hits nine months lows under $1680
Gold prices continue under pressure and recently reached at $1679, the lowest level since early June. It then bounced modestly to the upside but remained under pressure about to pots the eight daily loss out of the last ten trading days.
Bitcoin bulls pick the baton as $54,000 beckons
Norway's gas giant Aker invests part of its funds in BTC, believes the growth is inevitable. BTC must hold above $50,000 to ensure that focus remains on $54,000. ETH is nurturing a potential technical breakout aiming for levels above $2,000.
US Dollar Index: Next on the upside emerges 92.46
DXY pushes higher and record new 2021 highs around 92.30. The next hurdle is located at the Fibo level at 92.46.