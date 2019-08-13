Forex Today: Dollar jumps in Asia amid better risk mood; UK jobs, ZEW eyed

Broad-based US dollar rebound was the main underlying theme in Tuesday’s Asian trading, as better risk tones sent the Treasury yields higher in tandem with the US equity futures. However, the Wall Street turmoil kept the Asian equities on the back foot while Gold prices headed towards six-year highs above $ 1520 levels. Markets continued to weigh in the Hong Kong protests and Argentinian crisis.

Amidst improved risk sentiment and broad USD comeback, the Yen, the Swiss Franc and the Euro slipped. The USD/JPY pair bounced-back towards 105.60 region while the USD/CHF extended the recovery from multi-month lows beyond the 0.97 handle. The EUR/USD pair kept the recent range play intact but failed to resist above the 1.12 handle yet again. The Cable also turned lower towards the mid-1.20s amid looking Brexit anxiety and ahead of the key UK employment data.

Meanwhile, the Antipodeans eked out moderate gains, with the Aussie buoyed near 0.6760 region, mainly by upbeat Australian NAB survey and the rally in gold prices. Meanwhile, the Kiwi battled 0.6450 amid aggressive Reserve Bank of New Zealand (RBNZ) rate cut calls. The USD/CAD pair traded flat below the 1.3250 level despite risk-on and a pause in the oil-price rally.

Main Topics in Asia

ComRes Survey: UK PM Boris Johnson has public's support to deliver Brexit by any means – Telegraph

US Security Advisory Bolton: UK PM Johnson will look at Huawei ‘from square one’ – FT

RBA Kent: We are inflation targeters, unlikely to need negative rates in Australia

JP Morgan lowers its outlook for iron ore

Iron ore prices to rebound to $115/ton in 3 months – Goldman Sachs

Gold hits record high in Argentinian Peso terms

PBOC sets Yuan reference rate at 7.0326

WTI technical analysis: Bulls hold above 50% retracement level with eyes on 56 handle

Australia NAB business survey beats estimates for July, Aussie keeps highs

Gold technical analysis: Eyes fresh 6-year highs despite overbought conditions

Hong Kong's Lam: Hong Kong's economy deteriorating further - Bloomberg

China to review anti-dumping measures on Indian optical fiber

Key Focus Ahead

Tuesday’s EUR macro calendar is a hectic one after a data-dry Monday’s docket. Markets, therefore, gear up for the German Final Consumer Price Index (CPI) and Wholesale Price Index (WPI) releases due at 0600 GMT. Later in the European session, the UK Employment and Wage growth data will hog the limelight, dropping in at 0830 GMT, following last week’s bleak UK Q2 GDP report. An upbeat UK labor market report could offer the much-needed respite to the GBP bulls. The next in focus are the German and Eurozone August ZEW surveys, the results of which are likely to have a major impact on the shared currency.

The NA session offers the critical US CPI report for July among other minority reports ahead of the US American Petroleum Institute’s (API) Weekly Crude Oil Stock data due on the cards at 2030 GMT. Despite a data-busy day, the risk sentiment is likely to be the main market driver, in the wake of lingering US-China trade worries and UK political developments.

EUR/USD: Rangeplay continues ahead of key German data

EUR/USD remains trapped in 1.1250-1.1167 range for the fifth day. The downside has been capped near 1.1167 despite the German yield curve inversion. The EUR could take a beating if theGerman ZEW survey underlines the need for additional monetary easing by the ECB.

GBP/USD keeps buyers away ahead of UK employment, US CPI

GBP/USD fails to carry earlier recovery forward amid Brexit/political uncertainty. The US Dollar (USD) recovery on the back of the latest risk-on also favors the pullback. The UK June month jobs data and July month US CPI report eyed in addition to trade/political news.

Gold looks set to hit a new six-year high above $1,520. The daily RSI is reporting overbought conditions. Prices, however, are showing signs of buyer exhaustion.

UK Jobs Preview: High wage expectations may result in a bitter disappointment – GBP/USD may suffer

The UK is expected to report a low unemployment rate and a robust increase in wages. High expectations may result in a disappointment, lowering expectations for a rate hike. GBP/USD – already struggling with Brexit – has room to fall.

US CPI Preview: Rhetoric aside who’s watching CPI?

Headline inflation expected to rise slightly, core stable. Inflation third on Fed list behind growth, trade. CPI result will not sway Fed policy.