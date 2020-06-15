Forex Today: Dollar gives up as Wall Street bounces

Here is what you need to know on Tuesday, June 16:

The dollar swung at equities’ rhythm this Monday. The greenback benefited from safe-haven demand throughout the first two sessions of the day, amid concerns of a second wave of coronavirus contagions in some US states and Chinese cities. During the US session, however, the Fed announced it would begin buying a broad, diversified portfolio of corporate bonds, sending Wall Street well into the green and the dollar down.

US Treasury yields finished the day little changed, trimming early losses as Wall Street recovered. Nevertheless, concerns remain in the background.

The EUR/USD pair retook the 1.1300 level, settling at 1.1315. The GBPUSD pair flirted with 1.2600 but remained below the level, as the UK and the EU confirmed there wouldn’t be an extension to the transition period beyond December 31.

Commodity-linked currencies advanced against the greenback, boosted by equities.

Gold prices closed the day unchanged, reverting an early slump. Crude oil prices edged higher, backed by equities.