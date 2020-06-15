Forex Today: Dollar gives up as Wall Street bounces

Here is what you need to know on Tuesday, June 16:
The dollar swung at equities’ rhythm this Monday. The greenback benefited from safe-haven demand throughout the first two sessions of the day, amid concerns of a second wave of coronavirus contagions in some US states and Chinese cities. During the US session, however, the Fed announced it would begin buying a broad, diversified portfolio of corporate bonds, sending Wall Street well into the green and the dollar down.
US Treasury yields finished the day little changed, trimming early losses as Wall Street recovered. Nevertheless, concerns remain in the background.
The EUR/USD pair retook the 1.1300 level, settling at 1.1315. The GBPUSD pair flirted with 1.2600 but remained below the level, as the UK and the EU confirmed there wouldn’t be an extension to the transition period beyond December 31.
Commodity-linked currencies advanced against the greenback, boosted by equities.
Gold prices closed the day unchanged, reverting an early slump. Crude oil prices edged higher, backed by equities.
Cryptocurrency Market News: Bitcoin and the rest of cryptos following the global stock market
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD retakes 1.1300 amid rallying Wall Street
EUR/USD is trading at daily highs above the 1.1300 level, as US indexes trimmed early losses and rallied, on news the Fed will begin buying corporate bonds to support the market’s liquidity.
AUD/USD at 0.6915 as Asia kicks in
The AUD/USD pair is trading at 0.6915, trimming intraday losses and settling at its highest in two days as Wall Street’s bounce provided support. RBA Meeting’s Minutes coming up next.
Cryptocurrency Market News: Bitcoin and the rest of cryptos following the global stock market
BTC/USD is trading at $9,400 after a significant recovery from $8,900 today. There has been a significant shift in momentum today for Bitcoin as bulls are back in town and pushing towards $9,500.
Gold appreciates to $1,730 on USD weakness
The XAU/USD is going through a sharp recovery from day lows at $1,705 taking back about $25, to remain little changed on the daily chart. The precious metal has been boosted by USD weakness, as market sentiment brightener on Monday’s afternoon US session.
WTI oil trims losses and approaches $36 area
Front-month WTI futures are ticking up above $35 after having retreated to $34.50 lows on Monday’s early US session. The overall trend, however, remains negative with upside attempts limited below $36.00 so far.