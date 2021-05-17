Forex Today: Dollar gives no signs of changing course

What you need to know on Tuesday, May 18:
The week kick-started with an extension of the risk-on mood triggered by US Retail Sales on Friday, but the good mood faded as the day went by. Most European and American indexes closed in the red, as inflationary concerns persist in the background. Government bond yields ticked higher intraday but finished the day unchanged.
The dollar remained under selling pressure, although a scarce macroeconomic calendar kept the major pairs within familiar levels. The EUR/USD pair hovers around 1.2160, nearing its May high at 1.2181, while GBP/USD hit 1.4146, holding nearby, as UK reopenings underpinned the pound.
The Australian dollar held within familiar levels against the greenback, while the Canadian dollar strengthened alongside oil and despite the sour tone of equities. AUD/USD bulls remained side-lined ahead of the release of the RBA Meeting Minutes after Australian policymakers announced they will review their policy next July amid stubbornly low inflation.
Gold reached a fresh 3-month high of $ 1,868.39 a troy ounce, its highest since February 1, ending the day nearby, while WTI settled at $ 66.20 a barrel.
Ethereum price loses strength, signaling a bearish impulse to $3,000
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD holds near May’s high as the greenback remains the weakest
The EUR/USD pair ends Monday little changed around 1.2160. A scarce macroeconomic calendar and fading risk-appetite maintained EUR/USD at the upper end of its latest range.
GBP/USD rises above 1.4120 as the US dollar losses momentum
The GBP/USD is rising for the second day in a row and recently it printed a fresh high at 1.4125, boosted by a weaker dollar and also by a retreat in EUR/GBP. During the American session the dollar lost momentum and pulled back, even as stocks declined in the Wall Street and amid steady yields.
BTC free fall pauses, ETH leads pack
Bitcoin price is witnessing a quick reversal after tagging the Feb 28 swing low at $43,021. Ethereum price surged roughly 9% after hitting $3,123, while the rest of the market follows suit.
Week Ahead on Wall Street: Don’t fight the Fed continues to be the narrative as data disappoints
Equity indices look set to close the week in positive mode despite poor retail sales data. Meme retail stocks roar back as Bitcoin struggles to hold 50,000. Big tech also sees flows as equity inflows continue for the 14th week.