Forex Today: Dollar gathers strength as investors remain focused on geopolitics

Here is what you need to know on Monday, March 7:
Markets started the new week on a risk-off tone following the weekend's developments surrounding the Russia-Ukraine conflict. Safe-haven assets continue to find demand on Monday and major global stock indexes suffer heavy losses. In the absence of high-tier macroeconomic data releases, investors will keep a close eye on the third round of talks between Russian and Ukrainian delegations.
The US Dollar Index, which gained more than 2% last week, trades at its strongest level since May 2020 and continues to push higher toward 99.00. The benchmark 10-year US Treasury is losing more than 1% near 1.7% and US stock index futures are down between 1.1% and 1.8%.
In a video statement on Sunday, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy reiterated that sanctions against Russia were not sufficient. Russia announced that it will hold a temporary ceasefire on Monday and open humanitarian corridors in the cities of Kyiv, Mariupol, Kharkiv and Sumy despite reportedly ignoring ceasefires on Sunday.
Meanwhile, the data from China revealed that imports and exports rose by 15.5% and 16.3%, respectively, on a yearly basis in January.
Bloomberg reported that the US was looking to ban Russian oil imports even if the European allies were to refrain from doing the same. Crude oil prices surged higher in the early Asian session and the barrel of West Texas Intermediate (WTI) was last seen trading at its highest level since September 2008 at $125,60, rising more than 9% on the day. Since the beginning of the month, WTI is already up more than 30%. Meanwhile, the International Monetary Fund warned that further escalation of the Russia-Ukraine conflict could cause devastating damage to the global economy.
Gold skyrocketed to its strongest level since August 2020 at $2,000 at the beginning of the week before going into a consolidation phase below $1,990 in the early European session.
EUR/USD opened with a large bearish gap and dropped toward 1.0800. Although the pair managed to stage a rebound, it trades deep in negative territory near 1.0870.
GBP/USD touched a fresh 2022-low of 1.3185 but pared a large portion oıf its losses to steady above 1.3200 in the European morning.
USD/JPY struggles to find direction and continues to move sideways around 115.00 as the JPY holds its ground as a safe haven.
Bitcoin broke below $40,000 on Friday and failed to stage a meaningful recovery over the weekend. BTC/USD is posting small daily losses near $38,000. Ethereum lost more than 4% on Sunday and continues to edge lower toward $2,500 early Monday.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD: Rebound remains capped below 1.09 amid Ukraine crisis, oil shock
EUR/USD is seeing a dead cat bounce below 1.0900, as risk-off mood remains at full steam amid escalating Russia-Ukraine conflict, which has sent oil prices through the roof. More pain lies ahead for the ECB amid raging inflation and increased recessionary risks.
GBP/USD hovers around 1.3200 on intensifying Russia-Ukraine fears
GBP/USD is battling 1.3200 after hitting fresh 2022 lows at 1.3185 amid the Ukraine crisis-led risk-aversion and firmer US dollar. Oil prices rocket as US President Joe Biden appears determined to ban Russian oil imports.
GBP/USD hovers around 1.3200 on intensifying Russia-Ukraine fears
GBP/USD is battling 1.3200 after hitting fresh 2022 lows at 1.3185 amid the Ukraine crisis-led risk-aversion and firmer US dollar. Oil prices rocket as US President Joe Biden appears determined to ban Russian oil imports.
Cardano begins seventh consecutive month of losses
Cardano price action last Monday hinted at a possible recovery and broader trend change after six consecutive months of losses. ADA daily close is the lowest of the past 390-days.
Why the war in Ukraine could embolden central banks to double down on inflation
The Russian invasion of Ukraine continued to ratchet up this weekend, with Russian forces flouting a ceasefire to allow Ukrainian citizens to escape besieged areas.