Forex Today: Dollar gains ground as lockdown concerns dampen mood, Brexit, jobless claims eyed

Here is what you need to know on Thursday, November 19:
The market mood is mixed as rising US coronavirus figures counter hopes for a quick via a vaccine. Brexit talks have yet to yield a breakthrough and the Australian dollar falls to rise on upbeat labor figures. US jobless claims and another speech by the ECB's Lagarde are eyed.
US coronavirus deaths have hit the grim milestone of 250,000 and hospitalizations have hit a new high above 79,000. While there are some tentative signs of flattening of the case curve, additional states are imposing restrictions. New York's schools will close in the most high-profile development.
In the old continent, German coronavirus infections and deaths remain elevated but France is beginning to bend the case curve. Japan is also suffering an increase in cases.
Pfizer and BioNTech reported efficacy of 95% in their updated vaccine candidate figures, ahead of asking for emergency use authorization. The latest report also shows immunization is sustained in high-risk patients. Further information from Moderna and other companies is awaited.
AstraZeneca and the University of Oxford reported significant immune response among adults in its Phase 2 trial and said that Phase 3 figures are likely within several weeks.
Brexit: London and Brussels have yet to reach an agreement on future relations ahead of an EU leaders' videoconference later in the day. Apart from talks with the UK, the 27 leaders in the bloc will try to unleash a long-term budget, after objections from Poland and Hungary over rule-of-law clauses.
Britain and Canada are nearing a free trade agreement, according to Bloomberg. The pound has been on the back foot after rising on Wednesday. An official update on negotiations is due early on Friday.
Australia reported a leap of 178,800 jobs in October and an unemployment rate of 7%. While both figures beat estimates, AUD/USD eventually retreated from the highs.
US Unemployment Claims are set to remain around 700,000, indicating stabilization after a gradual decline. Existing Home Sales and the Philly Fed Manufacturing Index are also eyed.
See US Initial Jobless Claims Preview: Watching for bad news
Bitcoin has dropped below the $18,000 mark after surging above that level on Wednesday. High volatility continues in cryptocurrencies.
Oil prices are stable around $41 amid reports that the United Arab Emirates could leave OPEC amid a rift with Saudi Arabia.
What you need to know about the dollar in the post-vaccine announcement world
EUR/USD: Steady around 1.1850 ahead of Lagarde, EU summit
EUR/USD trades flat around mid-1800s after Wednesday's marginal losses. France says EU leaders could approve a budget without Hungary and Poland. The Eurozone needs fiscal aid to combat the second-wave of the coronavirus. ECB President Lagarde’s speech and EU Summit eyed.
GBP/USD remains pressured below 1.3250 amid Brexit jitters
GBP/USD consolidates losses below 1.3250 while heading into the London. The cable lost ground after The Times triggered chatters over no-deal Brexit. The risk-off mood amid covid concerns and ire against China’s Hong Kong crackdown weigh on the spot.
Gold: Breach of weekly support directs sellers towards $1,850
Gold refreshes intraday low after breaking the short-term ascending trend line. RSI isn’t yet oversold, suggesting further weakness in eyeing the monthly low. September’s bottom adds a filter to the downside below $1,850.
Bitcoin fundamentals are at all-time highs while prices are heading to $20,000
Bitcoin is yet to fully price in the strong fundamentals as it gains more institutional attention. Volume continues to rise as several metrics begin to see new highs. The current market behavior suggests that the $2,000 price gap to new all-time highs will be closed in the upcoming weeks.
WTI trades near expanding channel hurdle
The WTI crude has carved out an expanding channel over the past two months. A close above that level would confirm a bullish breakout, validating the above-50 or bullish reading on the 14-day RSI and opening the doors to the August high of $43.78.