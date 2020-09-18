Forex Today: Dollar edges lower, gold finds its feet, US consumer confidence eyed

Here is what you need to know on Friday, September 18:
The US dollar is retreating off the highs, allowing other currencies and gold to recover while stocks are stable after several down days. US consumer confidence and several retail sales figures are also lined up as a turbulent week draws to a close.
The greenback is giving ground, paring some of its Federal Reserve-related gains. The Fed signaled no rate hikes through 2023 but refrained from offering new immediate stimulus despite expressing concern on the outlook. That led to a downfall in stocks and demand for the dollar, moves that now partially unwound.
After August's US retail sales disappointed, the University of Michigan's preliminary Consumer Sentiment Index for September provides a snapshot on shopping this month. Thursday's jobless claims release was mixed, but continues showing a downtrend in applications.
See US Michigan Consumer Sentiment September Preview: A large dose of reality
Gold is trading at around $1,950, off the post-Fed lows but below the levels seen prior to the event. The precious metal also depends on the next round of fiscal stimulus. Democrats and Repulicans are deliberating a proposal worth $1.5 trillion that has been designed by a bipartisan group of moderates. There is no white smoke just yet.
GBP/USD remains highly volatile. Health experts are reportedly suggesting putting the UK on a second national lockdown as cases continue rising. The Bank of England left its rates unchanged as expected but surprised markets by saying that it is testing the effectiveness of negative rates. Sterling plunged before upbeat Brexit developments sent it back up.
European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said she is "convinced" that the bloc and Britain can sign a deal. Earler in the week, Prime Minister Boris Johnson agreed to compromise with his fellow Conservative Party members on a controversial bill that violates the Brexit accord with the EU.
UK retail sales are set to show a slower pace of recovery in shopping in August. Canada also publishes consumption figures, yet for July, with moderate advances projected there as well.
Global coronavirus cases have topped 30 million, with deaths approaching 950,000. Europe is emerging as a hotspot once again with France grabbing fresh attention. Infections and deaths in the US have seemed to stop falling.
Oil prices are higher despite the decision by OPEC+ to leave production targets unchanged. The Saudi oil minister warned those that gamble against petrol prices that they "will be outching like hell."
Cryptocurrencies have been consolidating recent moves, with Bitcoin trading just below $11,000.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD falls below 1.1850 as US consumer sentiment beats
EUR/USD is trading under1.1850, off the previous levels as US consumer sentiment beat estimates with 78.9 points. The Fed refrained from adding more stimulus, supporting the dollar earlier in the week. Investors are eyeing fiscal stimulus talks.
GBP/USD falls as the EU reportedly objects Johnson's bill
GBP/USD is trading around 1.2950, off the highs. According to reports, the EU remains opposed to UK PM Johnson's controversial bill, which violates the Brexit accord.
XAU/USD struggles to move back above 100-hour SMA
Gold regained some positive traction on the last trading day of the week and recovered a part of the previous day's losses to over one-week lows. The commodity held on to its intraday gains and traded above the $1950 level through the mid-European session.
Ethereum hits Bitcoin's bid to lead the market
Bitcoin risks dominance after the strong rise of Ethereum. Technical indicators show some significant discrepancies keeping the stress on the board. Sentiment levels are improving and bordering on optimism.
WTI: Clings to 50-DMA above $41, focus on Friday’s close
WTI (futures on Nymex) consolidates the three-winning streak above $41 mark on Friday, as the bulls await a fresh catalyst for the next push higher.