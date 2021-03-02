Forex Today: Dollar down alongside yields

What you need to know on Wednesday, March 3:
The American dollar lost its shine ahead of Wall Street’s opening, falling against all of its major rivals. Stocks were mixed, but US Treasury yields ticked lower and held within familiar levels, cooling the greenback’s demand. The EUR/USD pair recovered towards the 1.2080 region while GBP/USD settled around 1.3950. The yield on the benchmark 10-year Treasury note settled at 1.41%.
Commodity-linked currencies recovered, despite oil and gold lacked directional strength. Spot closed at $1,735 a troy ounce, while WTI ended the day below $60.00 a barrel. The USD/JPY pair topped at 106.95, retreating modestly ahead of the close.
Central bankers pledged to maintain stimulus, pouring some cold water on the market’s concerns. RBA Governor Philip Lowe reaffirmed the commitment to maintain the three-year yield target at 10 basis point, indicating that the central bank stepped in “to assist with the smooth functioning of the market.” Lowe added that the RBA is ready to act as necessary.
US Federal Reserve officials were on the wires, and Lael Brainard said that the central bank is focused on “ realized progress towards inflation and employment goals,” adding that the Fed will remain “patient” on monetary policy. Later in the day, Mary Daly said that the country needs fiscal support, adding that she doesn’t see fiscal stimulus boosting inflation “in unwelcome ways.”
Dogecoin price gains traction after 1,800 ATM locations in the U.S. started accepting it
GameStop (GME) Stock Price and Forecast: Shares remain strong as traders bet on new CFO
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD recovers its poise ahead of Q4 GDP
Stable US Treasury yields hit the greenback, helping AUD/USD to recover above the 0.7800 threshold. Australian Q4 GDP foreseen at 2.5% QoQ.
USD/JPY retreats from 106.95, retains its bullish potential
The USD/JPY pair eased just modestly from fresh 2021 high, despite lower US Treasury yields and mixed US equities. Additional gains likely in the near-term.
Gold bulls take control to $1,760 to complete bearish 4-hour W-formation
Gold bulls take back control to target $1,760 resistance. 4-hour W-formation in the makings which is a bearish pattern, $1,700 to come under pressure.
Dogecoin price gains traction after 1,800 ATM locations in the U.S. started accepting it
Dogecoin is now available in 1,800 different ATM locations in the U.S. Users will be able to purchase the digital asset using cash across the network of CoinFlip. Dogecoin price is on the verge of a significant 27% breakout.
US Dollar Index: Next on the upside comes in 91.60
DXY pushes higher and clinches new 4-week peaks near 91.40. This area is coincident with the 100-day SMA (91.29).