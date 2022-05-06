Here is what you need to know on Friday, May 6:
Following the downward correction witnessed after the Fed's policy announcements late Wednesday, the US Dollar Index surged higher on Thursday and reached its strongest level since December 2002 at 103.94. The benchmark 10-year US Treasury bond yield rose more than 3% and the S&P 500 fell 3.6%. April Nonfarm Payrolls data from the US, which is expected to come in at 391,000, will be the last significant data release of the week. Market participants will pay close attention to speeches by Bank of England (BOE) and Fed policymakers throughout the day as well. Finally, the Canadian employment report will be looked upon for fresh catalysts.
Nonfarm Payrolls Preview: Could employment become a new headache for the Fed?
The Bank of England (BOE) announced on Thursday that it hiked the policy rate by 25 basis points (bps) to 1% as expected. Although the policy statement revealed that three Monetary Policy Committee members voted for a 50 bps rate hike, the British pound came under heavy bearish pressure. The BOE warned that the UK economy could go into recession and Governor Andrew Bailey noted that there was a "very sharp slowdown" in activity. Finally, the bank clarified that it will work on a plan to start selling the government bonds that it has purchased since the beginning of the crisis and unveil it in August.
EUR/USD erased all the gains it recorded on Wednesday and was last seen testing 1.0500. European Central Bank Governing Council Member Olli Rehn argued on Thursday that the policy rate could reach zero in Autumn with the first rate hike coming in July. Nevertheless, these comments failed to help the shared currency find demand.
GBP/USD is trading at its lowest level since June 2020 at around 1.2300 early Friday. The pair is down more than 250 pips on a weekly basis.
USD/JPY regained its traction on surging US Treasury bond yields and snapped a two-day losing streak on Thursday. The pair was last seen posting modest daily gains near 130.50.
Gold jumped above $1,900 on Thursday but made a sharp U-turn in the second half of the day to close deep in negative territory. XAU/USD is staying relatively quiet near $1,870 in the European morning.
US April Nonfarm Payrolls Preview: Analyzing gold's reaction to NFP surprises.
Bitcoin fell nearly 8% on Thursday amid risk aversion and went into a consolidation phase near $36,300. Ethereum lost 6.5% and was last seen moving sideways at around $2,700.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD rebounds firmly towards 1.0600 as USD eases ahead of US NFP
EUR/USD is recovering ground towards 1.0600, reversing a dip below 1.0500. The US dollar is failing to capitalize on the risk-off flows ahead of the US NFP. Growth concerns, the EU-Russia energy crisis and ECB’s divergence with Fed keep EUR sellers hopeful.
GBP/USD recovers to 1.2350 amid US dollar retreat, NFP eyed
GBP/USD is rebounding towards 1.2350 amid a broad US dollar retreat despite risk-off sentiment. The BOE raised inflation forecasts to double-digit, triggering stagflation fears while announcing a 25 bps rate hike. Renewed Brexit concerns could cap cable's upside.
Gold flat-lined around $1,975 region, eyes NFP for fresh impetus
Gold remained on the defensive through the early European session amid hawkish Fed expectations. The underlying bullish sentiment surrounding the USD further acted as a headwind for the commodity. A softer risk tone extended some support as investors await the release of the US jobs report (NFP).
Bears take control after MicroStrategy’s margin call woes
Bitcoin price suffered a massive setback after a minor uptrend due to the FOMC meeting on May 5. While the Fed concluded a 50 basis point hike in interest rates, the volatility that it brought caused the stock market and BTC to crash.
Nonfarm Payrolls Preview: Could employment become a new headache for the Fed? Premium
The Nonfarm Payrolls report is expected to show that the economy added 391K new jobs, below the previous 431K but still a good figure. The unemployment rate is expected to have contracted to 3.5% from 3.6% in the previous month.