Forex Today: Dollar bends but doesn’t break

Here is what you need to know on Wednesday, November 18:
The greenback remained under selling pressure, falling particularly against its European rivals and the JPY. As the dollar weakened alongside equities, commodity-linked currencies were the worst performers against their American rival. Poor US Retail Sales added pressure on the greenback.
The EUR/USD pair flirted with the 1.1900 level, while GBP/USD neared 1.3300. As it happened with other major pairs, they remained within familiar levels, with no relevant breakouts across the board.
The Sterling Pound was underpinned by market talks indicating that a Brexit deal could be announced as soon as next week. Trade talks have resumed in Brussels, and the encouraging headlines over a breakthrough were partially overshadowed by the potential failure of negotiations, as the two sides are still away on key points. Ireland Prime Minister Micheal Martin said that the UK economy is not prepared for a no-deal Brexit.
Wall Street was unable to extend its rally, and the three major indexes posted daily losses.
Gold prices remained depressed, trading within familiar levels. The bright metal closed the day again below $1,890.00 a troy ounce.
Crude oil prices seesawed between gains and losses, falling on market talks suggesting OPEC+ will extend its output cuts for just three months. Speculative interest was expecting at least a six-month extension. WTI neared $42.00 a barrel by the end of the day, as US indexes trimmed a good part of their intraday losses.
In regards to the US presidential election, President Donald Trump insists on legally disputing Joe Biden’s victory in some states. The different states will certify the results in the next weeks. So far, Georgia is expected to announce it this Friday, and Republican Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger said that he saw no signs of “foul play” in the election’s result. As time goes by, things look worse for Trump.
Meanwhile, the pandemic in the US keeps worsening. Multiple states have imposed curfews or other social restrictions as coronavirus-related hospitalizations reach record highs, stressing the health systems. The second wave is also taking its toll in Europe, overshadowing vaccine hopes.
Cryptocurrencies Price Prediction: Bitcoin, Ripple & Polkadot – American Wrap 17 November
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD retreats again from 0.7339
The AUD/USD pair has topped around 0.7400 for a second time this month, as the soft tone of equities put a lid to AUD bulls. Eyes turn to Australian Q3 Wage Price Index.
USD/JPY pressuring the 104.00 threshold
Persistent dollar’s weakness and Wall Street’s poor performance put USD/JPY under selling pressure. The pair is poised to retest November low at 103.17.
XAU/USD trades within tight ranges despite downbeat US dollar
Spot gold (XAU/USD) has traded within a tight $1885-$1893(ish) intra-day range on Tuesday. The precious metal currently trades around $2.5 lower, or down just over 0.1%.
Bitcoin welcoming $17,000, crypto bull market at the threshold
The cryptocurrency market continues to have an exciting week, with Bitcoin closing in on $17,000. According to CoinMarketCap, most of the cryptocurrencies have made a positive gain aggregate over the last seven days.
WTI prices pop up above $41 after bouncing up from $40.50 lows
Front-month WTI futures have ticked up during Thursday’s US trading session to return towards $41. The price of the West Texas Intermediate barrel, though, remains slightly negative on the day, after having peaked at $42 on Monday.