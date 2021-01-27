Forex Today: Dismal US data and central banks smashed the USD

What you need to know of Thursday, January 28:

Risk aversion took over financial markets mid-London session after ECB Government Council´s member Klass Knot made explicit comments related to future possible central bank policies. According to him, the central bank could decide to cut its deposit rate further below zero if that proved necessary to keep its inflation target in sight, adding that the ECB has tools to counter the EUR’s appreciation if needed.

The dollar appreciated against all of its major rivals and Wall Street plummeted at the opening, eased ahead of the Federal Reserve announcement, and resumed afterwards. US indexes finished the day with sharp losses. The three major indexes lost roughly 2% each.

The US Federal Reserve left rates unchanged at 0%-25%bps Purchases remain unchanged at USD 80 billion USTs and USD 40 billion MB. Policymakers noted that the pace of US economic activity and employment has moderated in recent months. It was quite a dovish statement, although chief Powell added that some developments point to a better outcome later in the year.

Crude oil prices jumped higher following the release of the EIA stockpiles report, which showed that US inventories fell a whopping 9.91 million. WTI settled around 52.65, weighed by the sour tone of equities. Gold finished lower at $1,842.00 a troy ounce.

Commodity-linked currencies were the worst performers, undermined by Wall Street’s slide. AUD/USD and USD/CAD are poised to extend their declines.

EUR/USD held above 1.2060, the 38.2% retracement of its November/January rally. GBP/USD trades sub-1.3700 but the bearish potential seems limited. In general, it seems the dollar is poised to extend its advance.

