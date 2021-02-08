Forex Today: Demand for the dollar recedes, gold gains, cryptos soar

What you need to know on Tuesday, February 9:
The week started in slow motion, amid the absence of a fresh catalyst. The macroeconomic calendar was scarce and will remain so throughout the week. The FX board depended exclusively on US Treasury yields, as the dollar appreciated or fell alongside them. US Treasury yields finished the day with losses, but the yield on the 10-year note hit 1.20%, while that of the 30-year note briefly topped 2%, their highest since March 2020.
Major pairs remained confined to familiar levels, with the greenback ending the day with uneven losses against most of its major rivals. The EUR/USD pair met sellers around 1.2070, finishing the day unchanged around 1.2050. GBP/USD closed once again a few pips below this year’s high at 1.3758.
USD/CAD remained lifeless despite soaring crude oil prices, while AUD/USD advanced beyond 0.7700.
EU Trade Commissioner Valdis Dombrovskis said that the EU’s economy is expected to rally in the second quarter of the year with more coronavirus immunization. He added that he expects vaccination to accelerate significantly in the coming weeks and the economy to return to pre-crisis levels in 2022.
The UK reported less than 100,000 new coronavirus daily cases for the first time since November. The kingdom has vaccinated with one-shot at least 17% of its population. The number of new cases in the US is also trending lower, alongside hospitalizations.
Gold edged higher, amid receding dollar’s demand. Spot settled at $ 1,832.40 a troy ounce. Crude oil prices also advanced, with WTI settling around $58.00 a barrel.
EUR/USD stabilizes around 1.2050 amid stimulus hopes
EUR/USD has bounced back to around 1.20, marginally lower as the greenback marches forward. Hopes for significant US stimulus and dropping virus cases in the US are also supporting the greenback.
Dogecoin price on the verge of a pullback to $0.06 as indicator flashes sell signals
The best performing ‘meme’ cryptocurrency, Dogecoin, has surged again in the past 24 hours touching $0.084 and potentially forming a double top in the short-term. It seems that the digital asset is poised for a short-term correction before another potential leg up.
Gold: Buyers beware of stubborn USD bulls
At the time of writing, gold is trading at $1,836.00 and up some 1.27% on the day, so far, with the US dollar on the back foot to start the week following last week's disappointment in the US Nonfarm Payrolls economic event.
Churchill Capital Corp (CCIV): To merge or not with Lucid Motors? Shares edge down
Churchill Capital Corp IV (NYSE: CCIV) has kicked off the week with a marginal decline of nearly 3% to $33.65 at the time of writing. Despite this retreat, shares of the blank-check company are still substantially higher, buoyed by expectations of a SPAC merger with Lucid Motors.
US Dollar Index: The 91.00 area offers contention
Sellers failed to drag the index further south of the 91.00 mark, leaving the door open for the continuation of the ongoing recovery in the very near-term at least.