Forex Today: Critical week for markets kicks off quietly

Here is what you need to know on Monday, October 25:
The dollar struggles to find demand at the start of the week amid the mixed market mood but the overall trading action remains relatively subdued as investors await this week's high-impact macroeconomic data releases and events. IFO Business Climate Index and Expectations Index from Germany will be featured in the European economic docket on Monday ahead of the Chicago Fed's National Activity Index and the Dallas Fed's Manufacturing Survey.
Risk mood: China's SSE Composite Index is up 0.45% but the Nikkei 225 Index is losing 0.65%. US Stock index futures are trading flat and major European equity indices remain on track to open near Friday's closing levels. Meanwhile, the benchmark 10-year US Treasury bond yield, which fell 4% on Friday, is clinging to modest daily gains near 1.65%.
In an interview with CNN on Sunday, US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said that Democrats have almost reached an agreement on a scaled-back version of US President Joe Biden's spending bill. Pelosi further added that they are looking to vote on it later in the week.
EUR/USD stays afloat in the upper half of last week's trading range around mid-1.1600s, supported by the modest USD weakness. The pair might need a fundamental catalyst to break out of this range.
Gold surged above $1,800 on Friday but erased a large portion of its gains before closing a little above $1,790. Currently, XAU/USD is closing in on $1,800 and it could gather bullish momentum in case US T-bond yields start to push lower.
The EU and the UK will continue talks on post-Brexit trade rules for Northern Ireland on Tuesday in London. The role of the European Court of Justice in upholding and implementing those rules remains the biggest sticking point. GBP/USD, which closed the last two days of the previous week modestly lower, is now edging higher toward 1.3800.
USD/JPY snapped a four-week winning streak and seems to have gone into a consolidation phase around mid-113.00s on Monday. The data from Japan showed that the Leading Economic Index declined to 101.3 in August from 104.1 in July but this reading was largely ignored by market participants.
Cryptocurrencies: Following Wednesday's record-setting rally, Bitcoin extended its correction over the weekend and briefly declined below $60,000 before regaining its traction. Currently, BTC is up nearly 2% on a daily basis at $62,000. Ethereum continues to fluctuate above $4,000.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD battles 1.1650 as US dollar recovers with yields
EUR/USD is battling 1.1650, receding from highs as the US dollar attempts a bounce in tandem with the Treasury yields. Encouraging China property sector news buoy the risk sentiment. German IFO awaited.
GBP/USD drops towards 1.3750 as dollar rebounds
GBP/USD is falling towards 1.3750, undermined by the US dollar bounce, as the Treasury yields recover ground. UK's Frost hints at compromise on Northern Ireland’s post-Brexit trade rules. BOE-speak, China news in focus.
XAU/USD struggles to capitalize on intraday gains beyond $1,800
XAU/USD extends the previous session’s gains on Monday near $1,800. Gold posts the gains for the fifth straight session. Lower US Treasury yields undermine the demand for the US dollar.
SafeMoon price presents a buy opportunity before 35% gains
SafeMoon price coils up under a crucial resistance level at $0.00000239. A sudden burst in buying pressure that shatters this barrier can kick-start a 35% ascent. In some cases, SAFEMOON could pull back to $0.00000198 or $0.00000175 support floors.
Wall Street Week Ahead: Huge week of earnings ahead AAPL, MSFT, GOOGL, AMZN, FB
Equity markets remain elevated with more all-time highs on Thursday for the broader S&P 500 while the Dow registered new highs on Wednesday and Thursday. So far late into Friday's session, the markets are seeing some profit-taking to end a solid week.