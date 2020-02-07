Forex Today: Coronavirus fears are prominent, dollar remains dominant, Non-Farm Payrolls eyed

Here is what you need to know on Friday, February 7:
Markets: The US dollar has been holding onto its gains as tension mounts ahead of the US jobs report. The greenback is rising on robust US data, and as somewhat receding fears from the coronavirus are pushing US yields higher. EUR/USD and GBP/USD hit new 2020 lows while USD/JPY reached 110.
Non-Farm Payrolls: The economic calendar is pointing to an increase of 160,000 jobs, but realistic expectations are probably higher after robust figures from ADP and ISM earlier this week.
Coronavirus: The number of cases tops 31,000 and with over 600 fatal cases. A ship moored close to Tokyo is the center of attention as more passengers have been tested positive for the respiratory disease. Toyota factories in China will remain closed for longer than anticipated while US and Chinese presidents affirmed their commitment to upholding the Phase One trade deal. More Coronavirus: What we have learned from several weeks of market action
After Germany reported a plunge in factory orders in December, its industrial output figures and those from France are of interest today.
The pound continues struggling amid fears of a no-trade deal Brexit and risks to the City of London's financial services sector.
AUD/USD was on the back foot as Phillip Lowe, Governor of the Reserve Bank of Australia, spoke again. Lowe said that the weak exchange rate is a result of rate cuts and that the bank considered slashing borrowing costs.
Oil prices have stabilized and are awaiting the verdict from Russia regarding oil cuts. A joint OPEC-non-OPEC committee recommended reducing 600,000 barrels per day to combat the price fall resulting from the coronavirus.
Canada also reports its job figures, and a modest increase in positions is on the cards for January after a leap of 35,200 in December. See Canada Net Change in Employment January Preview: Is this the month?
Gold prices have picked up from the bottom, recovering from the sell-off earlier in the week.
Cryptocurrencies have extended their rise, with Bitcoin edging closer to $10,000 and Ethereum topping $215.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Gold: Regains footing above 21-day SMA
Gold: Regains footing above 21-day SMA

Gold prices remain modestly changed to $1,566.50 during the pre-Europe session on Friday. Still, the yellow metal remains positive while gaining back its stand above 21-day SMA. Mid-January low could also challenge the sellers.
