Here is what you need to know on Wednesday, December 28:
Action in financial markets remains choppy on Wednesday as trading conditions remain thin ahead of the New Year holiday. The US Dollar Index stays quiet slightly above 104.00 and US stock index futures trade flat following Wall Street's main indexes' mixed tone on Tuesday. The benchmark 10-year US Treasury bond yield, which gained more than 2%, holds steady above 3.8%. Later in the session, November Pending Home Sales and the Federal Reserve Bank of Richmond's Manufacturing Index for December from the US will be looked upon for fresh impetus.
China's decision to further ease COVID restrictions helped the market mood improve on Tuesday but investors seem to have turned cautious with the latest reports suggesting that the Chinese healthcare system is overwhelmed amid soaring cases. Earlier in the day, Reuters reported that some US officials were considering imposing new restrictions on travellers from China.
EUR/USD continues to move sideways at around 1.0650 after having closed flat on Tuesday. The European economic docket will not feature any data releases on Wednesday.
GBP/USD declined toward 1.2000 on Tuesday but managed to erase a small portion of its daily losses. The pair trades virtually unchanged slightly above 1.2020 in the early European morning.
The Bank of Japan's Summary of opinions for the December policy meeting revealed that the bank is committed to maintaining the easy monetary policy. Meanwhile, Japan’s former Top Currency Diplomat and a potential contender to replace Bank of Japan (BoJ) Governor Haruhiko Kuroda, Takehiko Nakao, said on Wednesday that widening the yield curve control bank would help them smoothly transition the policy. USD/JPY edged higher during the Asian trading hours and was last seen trading in positive territory near 134.00.
Gold price climbed above $1,830 for the first time in June on Tuesday but retraced a large portion of its daily rally amid rising US Treasury bond yields. XAU/USD trades in negative territory slightly below $1,810 early Wednesday.
Bitcoin lost more than 1% on Tuesday and continued to edge lower toward $16,600 early Wednesday. Ethereum closed in negative territory on Tuesday and declined below $1,200 on Wednesday, where it's down more than 1% on the day.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD holds on to modest gains above 0.6740
The AUD/USD pair posted gains for a third consecutive day on Wednesday but settled away from its intraday low amid the poor performance of Wall Street. Thin market conditions result in choppy price action across the FX board.
EUR/USD remains directionless above 1.0600
The absence of macroeconomic news and absent volatility ahead of the end of the year kept EUR/USD within familiar levels on Wednesday. Still, and despite the souring market mood, bulls are in control of the pair.
Gold pierces $1,800 amid broad USD strength
Firmer USD demand on Wednesday pushed XAU/USD lower, with the metal currently piercing $1,800. The greenback accelerated after Wall Street’s opening, as US indexes turned lower and trade in the red.
Bitcoin traders hanging on in the belief last-minute pop is still possible
BTC is no match for global market dynamics as traders are moving into bonds for safety in the last week of the year. Bitcoin price gets dragged below the surface as equities tank again on Tuesday.
Bad news for global inflation? [Video]
If the Chinese reopening story is positive for oil and commodity prices - and for the massively battered Chinese stocks, it’s bad news for global inflation.