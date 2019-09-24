Forex Today: China’s new tariff waivers boost risk, GBP awaits UK Supreme Court ruling

Here is what you need to know on Tuesday, September 24:
- The market mood improved on fresh US-Sino trade optimism, after the US Treasury Sec. Mnuchin said trade talks with China will resume in two weeks. Further, China’s announcing new waivers to buy US soybeans offered a fresh boost to risk. Upbeat US PMI report also buoyed the sentiment.
- China stocks led the Asian equities higher while the Wall Street futures and Treasury yields traded with moderate gains. The US dollar was largely unchanged vs. the Euro, pound and gold. Although it slipped against the Antipodeans, despite China saying that it's in no rush to take big policy easing steps.
- The Kiwi was the strongest amongst the G10 currencies while the Swiss Franc emerged the main laggard, followed by the Yen. Uncertainty over US-Japan trade deal and poor Japanese PMI kept the JPY bulls at bay.
- Brexit: The UK Supreme Court will say whether PM Johnson acted unlawfully when he suspended parliament just weeks. The ruling is due at 0930 GMT. Meanwhile, the EU-UK leaders conveyed “no breakthrough” at the UN General Assembly (UNGA) in New York.
- Oil prices dropped on oil demand growth concerns amid global economic slowdown and Saudi oil supplies restoration early next week.
- Cryptocurrencies are on the road to recovery. Bitcoin was dumped after the newly launched Bakkt exchange recorded $600,000 Bitcoin futures sales.
Key events ahead
|
GMT
|
Event
|
Vol.
|
Actual
|
Consensus
|
Previous
|Tuesday, Sep 24
|08:00
|
|
|
91.8
|
91.3
|08:00
|
|
|
97.0
|
97.3
|08:00
|
|
|
94.5
|
94.3
|09:55
|
|
|
|
|12:00
|
|
|
|
|12:55
|
|
|
|
5.4%
|12:55
|
|
|
|
-0.9%
|13:00
|
|
|
2.2%
|
2.1%
|13:00
|
|
|
0.3%
|
0.2%
|14:00
|
|
|
|
|14:00
|
|
|
-11
|
1
|16:30
|
|
|
|
|17:00
|
|
|
|
1.516%
|20:30
|
|
|
|
0.592M
|22:45
|
|
|
$-1,464M
|
$-685M
|22:45
|
NZD Exports
|
|
|
|
$5.03B
|22:45
|
|
|
$-4.86B
|
$-5.46B
|22:45
|
NZD Imports
|
|
|
|
$5.71B
|Wednesday, Sep 25
|02:00
|
|
|
|
|02:00
|
|
|
1%
|
1%
|07:00
|
|
|
|
|07:00
|
|
|
|
|08:00
|
|
|
|
-37.5
|n/a
|
|
|
|
-0.7%
|11:00
|
|
|
|
-0.1%
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD holds steady below 1.1000 ahead of German IFO
EUR/USD is looking south, having dived out of a bear flag on Monday. The flag breakdown has opened the doors to 1.0925. Key support could come into play if German IFO indices miss estimates, bolstering recession fears.
GBP/USD sidelined below 1.2450 ahead of UK Supreme Court ruling
GBP/USD trades modestly flat below 1.2450 amid Brexit pessimism The EU-UK leaders conveyed “no breakthrough” at UNGA. UK Supreme Court to decide whether the UK PM acted unlawfully on the Parliament suspension.
USD/JPY revisits daily highs on fresh trade optimism
Amid a fresh risk-on wave triggered by China's new tariff waiver on US' soybean imports, the USD/JPY pair quickly reversed a dip to 107.47 and jumped back to test the daily tops of 107.69. Focus on BOJ Governor Kuroda's speech.
Gold three-month risk reversals hit highest since 2009 on call demand
Three-month risk reversals on gold (XAU3MRR), a gauge of calls to put on the yellow metal, rose to the highest level since November 2009 on Monday, indicating the investors are adding bets to position for a further rise in the hard currency.
US Conference Board Consumer Confidence Sentiment Preview: Facts on the ground
The Consumer Confidence Index is expected to slip to 133.5 in September from 135.1 in August. The Present Situation Index was 117.2 in August and 170.9 in July. The Expectations Index was 107.0 in August and 112.4 in July.