Forex Today: China stimulus hopes buoy risk ahead of UK GDP, Brexit showdown

Here is what you need to know on Monday, September 9:
- The risk sentiment remains upbeat in the wake of Chinese trade and stimulus hopes after the country’s exports slowed in August. Higher US yields underpin the dollar against the euro, yen and gold, while upbeat Australian lending data lifted the Aussie dollar broadly.
- Yields are up on hawkish Fed Powell’s stance and amid the rise in US wages and participation rate. EUR/USD is stuck in a range above the 1.10 handle, with all eyes on the ECB monetary policy meeting this Thursday.
- GBP/USD holds below 1.23 after an eventful weekend on the Brexit issue. Brexit deal bill is set to come into law on Monday. PM Johnson will meet Irish PM Varadkar in Dublin to discuss the Irish backstop. UK MPs will vote for snap elections.
- France said it may veto another Brexit extension. Speculations are rife that Johnson may declare a 'national emergency' to scrap the Brexit delay bill. According to ITV, Parliament may be prorogued as early as tonight until 14 October.
- Oil prices rise on optimistic comments by UAE and Saudi Arabia on OPEC+ output cut policy and on the appointment of the new Saudi Energy Minister Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman.
- Cryptocurrencies kick-off a fresh week in the red, with Bitcoin defending 10k level.
Key events to watch
|
GMT
|
Event
|
Vol.
|
Actual
|
Consensus
|
Previous
|Sunday, Sep 08
|23:50
|
|
¥-74.5B
|
|
¥759.3B
|23:50
|
|
1.3%
|
1.3%
|
1.8%
|23:50
|
|
0.4%
|
|
0.4%
|23:50
|
|
0.3%
|
0.3%
|
0.4%
|23:50
|
|
2.1%
|
|
2.3%
|Monday, Sep 09
|01:30
|
AUD Home Loans
|
|
5.0%
|
|
-0.8% Revised from -0.9%
|04:30
|
|
0.5%
|
|
-1.2% Revised from -0.8%
|05:00
|
|
39.7
|
|
44.3
|05:00
|
|
42.8
|
|
41.2
|05:45
|
|
2.3%
|
2.3%
|
2.3%
|06:00
|
|
|
€17.5B
|
€18.1B
|06:00
|
EUR Exports (MoM)
|
|
|
-0.5%
|
-0.1%
|06:00
|
|
|
|
€20.6B
|06:00
|
EUR Imports (MoM)
|
|
|
-0.3%
|
0.5%
|06:00
|
DKK Trade Balance
|
|
|
|
7.4B
|06:00
|
DKK Current Account
|
|
|
|
15.2B
|06:00
|
RON Trade Balance
|
|
|
|
€-1.131B
|07:00
|
|
|
2.7%
|
2.7%
|08:00
|
|
|
|
|08:00
|
CZK FX Reserves
|
|
|
|
€129.99B
|08:30
|
|
|
-1.0%
|
-1.4%
|08:30
|
|
|
-0.1%
|
-0.1%
|08:30
|
|
|
-0.1%
|
-0.2%
|08:30
|
|
|
-1.1%
|
-0.6%
|08:30
|
|
|
|
0.1%
|08:30
|
|
|
|
£-0.186B
|08:30
|
|
|
£-9.550B
|
£-7.009B
|08:30
|
|
|
|
£1.779B
|08:30
|
|
|
0.1%
|
0.0%
|08:30
|
|
|
-13.5
|
-13.7
|09:00
|
|
|
|
0.3%
|09:00
|
HUF Budget Balance
|
|
|
|
37.2B
|11:00
|
MXN Core Inflation
|
|
|
|
0.26%
|11:00
|
|
|
|
3.78%
|11:00
|
|
|
|
0.38%
|11:00
|
|
|
|
€-5.269B
|12:00
|
CLP Trade Balance
|
|
|
|
$-29M
|n/a
|
|
|
|
-0.1%
|n/a
|
|
|
|
|19:00
|
|
|
$16.0B
|
$14.6B
|22:45
|
|
|
|
5%
|22:45
|
|
|
|
1.6%
|22:45
|
|
|
|
-0.1%
|23:50
|
|
|
|
2.4%
|Tuesday, Sep 10
|01:30
|
|
|
2.6%
|
2.8%
|01:30
|
|
|
-0.9%
|
-0.3%
|01:30
|
|
|
0.5%
|
0.4%
|01:30
|
|
|
|
4
|01:30
|
|
|
|
2
|05:00
|
|
|
|
1.2%
|05:30
|
|
|
|
0.3%
|06:00
|
|
|
|
0.4%
|06:00
|
|
|
|
0.4%
|06:00
|
|
|
|
-33%
|06:00
|
|
|
0.6%
|
0.7%
|06:00
|
|
|
1.8%
|
1.9%
|06:00
|
|
|
0.5%
|
0.6%
|06:00
|
|
|
2.2%
|
2.2%
|06:00
|
|
|
|
-8.6%
|06:45
|
|
|
0.5%
|
-2.3%
|n/a
|
|
|
8.1%
|
8.1%
|n/a
|
CNY New Loans
|
|
|
1,225B
|
1,060B
|n/a
|
|
|
|
7.3%
|07:00
|
|
|
3.2%
|
3.3%
|07:00
|
|
|
3.8%
|
3.7%
|07:00
|
|
|
0.2%
|
0.4%
|07:00
|
|
|
2.8%
|
2.9%
|07:00
|
|
|
5.9%
|
-2.1%
|08:00
|
|
|
-0.1%
|
-0.2%
|08:00
|
|
|
0.4%
|
-1.2%
|08:30
|
|
|
3.8%
|
3.9%
|08:30
|
|
|
3.9%
|
3.9%
|08:30
|
|
|
3.7%
|
3.7%
|08:30
|
|
|
|
3.2%
|08:30
|
|
|
|
28K
|n/a
|
|
|
|
0.4%
|n/a
|
|
|
|
-1.5%
|10:00
|
|
|
|
104.7
|n/a
|
|
|
|
-1.3%
|n/a
|
|
|
|
-0.3%
|10:00
|
ILS Imports
|
|
|
|
$7,232.7M
|10:00
|
ILS Exports
|
|
|
|
$4,295.8M
|10:00
|
ILS Trade Balance
|
|
|
|
$-2,936.9M
|10:00
|
|
|
|
1%
|11:00
|
|
|
|
-3.2%
|12:00
|
|
|
|
$13.43B
|12:15
|
|
|
204K
|
222K
|12:30
|
|
|
|
-3.7%
|12:55
|
|
|
|
-1%
|12:55
|
|
|
|
6.5%
|14:00
|
|
|
|
7.348M
|20:30
|
|
|
|
0.401M
|22:45
|
|
|
|
0.6%
|23:00
|
|
|
|
4%
|23:50
|
|
|
|
-10.4
|Wednesday, Sep 11
|00:30
|
|
|
|
3.6%
|07:00
|
|
|
1.5%
|
1.8%
|07:00
|
|
|
3.8%
|
4.1%
|07:30
|
|
|
0.2%
|
0.4%
|07:30
|
|
|
1.5%
|
1.7%
|09:30
|
|
|
|
92
|11:00
|
|
|
|
-3.1%
|11:00
|
|
|
-2.5%
|
-2.9%
|11:30
|
INR M3 Money Supply
|
|
|
|
10.2%
|12:00
|
|
|
0.5%
|
0.1%
|n/a
|
PLN NBP Base rate
|
|
|
1.5%
|
1.5%
|n/a
|
|
|
|
3.4%
|12:30
|
|
|
0.2%
|
-0.1%
|12:30
|
|
|
2.2%
|
2.1%
|12:30
|
|
|
1.7%
|
1.7%
|12:30
|
|
|
0.1%
|
0.2%
|12:30
|
|
|
81.0%
|
80.9%
|13:00
|
|
|
|
1.1%
|13:00
|
RUB Foreign Trade
|
|
|
$11.000B
|
$12.508B
|14:00
|
|
|
0.2%
|
0.2%
|14:30
|
|
|
|
-4.771M
|22:45
|
|
|
|
1.1%
|23:01
|
|
|
|
-9%
|23:50
|
|
|
-0.2%
|
0.0%
|23:50
|
|
|
-0.8%
|
-0.6%
|23:50
|
|
|
|
¥1,495.7B
|23:50
|
|
|
|
¥-89.5B
|23:50
|
|
|
-9.9%
|
13.9%
|23:50
|
|
|
-4.5%
|
12.5%
|Thursday, Sep 12
|01:00
|
|
|
|
3.5%
|01:30
|
|
|
|
0.5%
|n/a
|
|
|
|
2.2%
|n/a
|
|
|
|
|04:30
|
|
|
|
-0.1%
|05:00
|
|
|
|
-2.2%
|05:00
|
|
|
|
-8.9%
|05:00
|
|
|
|
6.9%
|06:00
|
|
|
-0.2%
|
-0.2%
|06:00
|
|
|
1.4%
|
1.4%
|06:00
|
|
|
-0.1%
|
-0.1%
|06:00
|
|
|
1%
|
1%
|06:00
|
|
|
|
-1%
|06:30
|
|
|
|
-1.7%
|06:30
|
|
|
|
-0.1%
|06:45
|
|
|
0.5%
|
0.5%
|06:45
|
|
|
1.2%
|
1.2%
|06:45
|
|
|
|
-0.2%
|07:00
|
|
|
|
12%
|09:00
|
|
|
|
1.92%
|09:00
|
|
|
-1.3%
|
-2.6%
|09:00
|
|
|
0.1%
|
-1.6%
|10:00
|
|
|
|
|10:00
|
|
|
|
|10:00
|
|
|
|
-0.2%
|10:00
|
|
|
|
0.5%
|10:00
|
EUR HICP (YoY)
|
|
|
|
0.5%
|10:00
|
EUR HICP (MoM)
|
|
|
|
-0.2%
|11:00
|
|
|
|
19.75%
|11:00
|
|
|
|
-0.3%
|11:00
|
|
|
|
0.5%
|11:45
|
|
|
0%
|
0%
|11:45
|
|
|
-0.5%
|
-0.4%
|12:00
|
|
|
|
1.2%
|12:00
|
|
|
2.3%
|
2.0%
|12:00
|
|
|
|
3.6%
|12:30
|
|
|
219K
|
217K
|12:30
|
|
|
|
216.25K
|12:30
|
|
|
|
1.662M
|12:30
|
|
|
0.1%
|
0.3%
|12:30
|
|
|
256.440
|
256.571
|12:30
|
|
|
|
263.569
|12:30
|
|
|
1.8%
|
1.8%
|12:30
|
|
|
2.3%
|
2.2%
|12:30
|
|
|
0.2%
|
0.3%
|12:30
|
|
|
|
|12:30
|
|
|
|
-0.1%
|12:30
|
|
|
|
-0.2%
|13:00
|
|
|
|
$530.5B
|14:30
|
|
|
|
84B
|24h
|
|
|
|
|16:00
|
|
|
|
|18:00
|
|
|
|
$-120B
|19:00
|
|
|
|
2.1%
|22:00
|
|
|
|
2.5%
|22:30
|
NZD Business NZ PMI
|
|
|
|
48.2
|Friday, Sep 13
|24h
|
|
|
|
|02:00
|
KRW Trade Balance
|
|
|
|
$1.72B
|04:30
|
|
|
|
1.3%
|04:30
|
|
|
|
0.7%
|04:30
|
|
|
|
-2.6%
|04:30
|
|
|
|
0.1%
|05:00
|
|
|
|
2.2%
|05:00
|
EUR Current Account
|
|
|
|
€0.8B
|05:00
|
|
|
|
0.8%
|07:00
|
|
|
|
-3.9%
|07:00
|
|
|
$-0.270B
|
$-0.548B
|07:00
|
EUR HICP (YoY)
|
|
|
0.4%
|
0.4%
|07:00
|
EUR HICP (MoM)
|
|
|
-0.1%
|
-0.1%
|07:00
|
|
|
-0.1%
|
-0.1%
|07:00
|
|
|
0.3%
|
0.3%
|07:00
|
|
|
|
0.1%
|07:00
|
|
|
|
0.1%
|07:00
|
|
|
|
2.5%
|07:00
|
|
|
2.7%
|
2.9%
|07:00
|
EUR EcoFin Meeting
|
|
|
|
|09:00
|
|
|
|
€17.9B
|09:00
|
|
|
|
€20.6B
|09:00
|
EUR Labor Cost
|
|
|
|
2.4%
|10:00
|
|
|
|
2.4%
|10:00
|
|
|
|
6.3%
|10:00
|
|
|
|
7.5%
|11:30
|
INR Bank Loan Growth
|
|
|
|
11.6%
|12:00
|
PLN Current Account
|
|
|
€100M
|
€21M
|12:30
|
|
|
0.1%
|
1.0%
|12:30
|
|
|
0.2%
|
0.7%
|12:30
|
|
|
0.3%
|
1.0%
|12:30
|
|
|
|
-0.9%
|12:30
|
|
|
-0.3%
|
0.2%
|12:30
|
|
|
-0.3%
|
0.2%
|12:30
|
|
|
|
-1.8%
|14:00
|
|
|
90.5
|
89.8
|14:00
|
|
|
0.2%
|
0.0%
|15:00
|
|
|
|
7.2%
|15:00
|
|
|
|
|24h
|
|
|
|
|17:00
|
|
|
|
738
|19:30
|
|
|
|
$12.3K
|19:30
|
|
|
|
384.2K
|19:30
|
|
|
|
$300.5K
|19:30
|
|
|
|
£-85K
|19:30
|
|
|
|
¥27.7K
|19:30
|
|
|
|
€-49.1K
|19:30
|
|
|
|
$-59.3K
