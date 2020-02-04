Forex Today: China coronavirus damage shrugged off by markets, RBA boosts AUD, pound licks wounds

Here is what you need to know on Tuesday,
Coronavirus: The number of infections has topped 20,000 and a second death has been confirmed out of mainland China. President Xi Jinping has warned that social stability could be at risk while Beijing is mulling lowering growth forecasts. Moreover, China is considering reopening the trade deal with the US due to the virus. Hyundai will stop production in Korea while LG will halt activity in China amid cases of the disease.
Markets in Asia have calmed after an initial drop amid measures taking by Chinese authorities. USD/JPY is edging higher while gold is slipping toward $1,570. Commodity currencies as WTI oil managed to recapture the $50 level after selling off earlier.
AUD/USD has risen above 0.67 after the Reserve Bank of Australia left its interest rate unchanged at 0.75% and sees the glass half full. The land down under enjoys robust employment but Phillip Lower, Governor of the RBA, included the coronavirus is one of the risks.
Brexit: UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson and Chief EU Negotiator Michel Barnier laid out opposing visions for post-Brexit relations. One of the thorniest issues is regulatory alignment. Brussels wants to condition market access to the UK following EU rules, while London opposes it. The pound fell sharply amid fears that the UK could end the transition period without a trade deal.
US Factory Orders for December are on the agenda today after the ISM Manufacturing Purchasing Managers' Index surprised on Monday with 50.9 points, showing that the industry has returned to growth. The US dollar received a boost on the news.
Democratic Primaries: The first vote in the opposition party's race toward the Presidential Elections has deteriorated to chaos amid inconsistencies. Markets prefer moderates such as Joe Biden over ideologues such as Bernie Sanders.
Cryptocurrencies are edging lower, with Bitcoin slipping below $9,300. Nevertheless, digital coins are holding onto most recent gains.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD clings to 1.1050 amid coronavirus headlines, USD strength
EUR/USD is trading around 1.1050, consolidating its losses. The coronavirus outbreak continues raging, taking a human and economic toll. The dollar remains bid after upbeat data on Monday.
GBP/USD slips below 1.30 amid Brexit uncertainty
GBP/USD has resumed its falls after the EU and the UK laid out different views for post-Brexit relations, raising the odds of no deal. UK Construction PMI is next.
Forex Today: China coronavirus damage shrugged off by markets, RBA boosts AUD, pound licks wounds
Coronavirus: The number of infections has topped 20,000 and a second death has been confirmed out of mainland China. President Xi Jinping has warned that social stability could be at risk while Beijing is mulling lowering growth forecasts.
WTI: Off 13-month low, death cross on monthly chart
West Texas Intermediate (WTI) oil is currently trading above $50.50, having dropped to a 13-month low of $49.68 in early Asia. The black gold is witnessing a corrective bounce at press time. OPEC is considering to deepen oil output cuts.
FXStreet launches Real Time Trading Signals
FXStreet Signals offers access to explanatory live webinars, real-time notifications when signals are triggered and exclusive membership to the company’s Telegram group, where users get direct mentorship by our analysts and get room to discuss and interact.