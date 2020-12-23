Forex Today: Brexit still in limbo as markets head into holidays

Here is what you need to know on Thursday, December 24:

Most markets will be closed amid the Christmas holiday. Trading has become choppy with major pairs confined to tight ranges within familiar levels.

The main focus is Brexit. Contradictory headlines kept coming throughout the day. At this point, a deal has not been finalized, and discussions will likely continue on Thursday, despite the holiday. If an agreement is reached, EU’s Ursula von der Leyen and UK PM Boris Johnson will likely make official statements. In the meantime, there’s only noise.

The greenback was pressured by Brexit hopes, but also by the latest US stimulus developments. After the US Congress passed a coronavirus-relief bill, US President Donald Trump urged lawmakers to amend it and hasn’t signed it yet. He said that the package is full of “wasteful” items and said that the $600 payment should be $2,000.

Commodities edged higher, led by the positive tone of Wall Street. Gold settled at around $1,872 a troy ounce, while WTI stands at around $48 a barrel.