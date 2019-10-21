Forex Today: Brexit keeps investors in wait-and-see mode

Here is what you need to know Tuesday, October 22nd:
- It was a dull start to the week, with market players digesting Brexit-related news. The dollar enjoyed short-lived demand at the beginning of the day but was unable to sustain its modest gains, falling to fresh monthly lows against European and commodity-linked currencies.
- Brexit: John Bercow, Speaker of the House of Commons, ruled that he won’t allow MPs to have a “meaningful vote” on Boris Johnson’s Brexit deal Monday, as the circumstances haven’t changed. Later, House of Commons leader Rees-Mogg announced that a second reading of the Withdrawal Agreement will take place Tuesday. In the meantime, the EU27 is yet to decide on Johnson’s extension letter.
- China-US trade: US President Trump. Mid-US afternoon stated that the trade deal with China was “coming along great,” adding that he hopes to sign a deal with China at the Chile APEC summit, scheduled for next November. Earlier in the day, Trump’s advisor Kudlow said that if phase one of China talks goes well, December tariffs could be taken off. The positive news triggered little reaction across the FX board.
- Commodity-linked currencies were the best performers, in spite of weaker gold and oil prices.
- Cryptocurrencies edged marginally higher but traded dully as most financial assets.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD eases from a fresh October high
The EUR/USD pair hit a monthly high of 1.1179 but slowly eased from the level. Price action limited across the FX board amid a scarce macro calendar and persistent Brexit uncertainty.
GBP/USD trades lower in range holds close to 1.3000
John Bercow, Speaker of the House of Commons, ruled that he won’t allow MPs to have a “meaningful vote” on Boris Johnson’s Brexit deal today, as the circumstances haven’t changed. Pound eased just modestly with the headlines.
USD/JPY: Holds steady above mid-108.00s, awaits fresh catalyst
The USD/JPY pair stalled its recent pullback from the vicinity of the 109.00 handle, or 2-1/2 month tops, and managed to regain some positive traction on the first day of a new trading week.
Gold: Choppy inside monthly trendline, 200-bar SMA
Gold’s repeated failures to cross 200-bar Simple Moving Average (SMA) fails to portray the yellow metal’s weakness as the monthly trend line limits its downside. The Bullion presently tests the support line while flashing $1,483.55.
Top 3 price prediction BTC, ETH, XRP: Building on future profits
The trading week is kicking off with a continuation of the last week's scenario. The consolidation process continues and deepens, especially in the relationship between Ethereum and Bitcoin.